InHand Networks launches the new EC312 LoRaWAN Gateway to build a secure, trusted, flexible, and intelligent LoRaWAN edge network.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / As distributed IoT applications continue to deepen, LoRaWAN is evolving from a low-power wide-area access technology into a core network foundation for multi-industry sensing systems. With the continuous growth in device volume and deployment scale, gateways are no longer merely data aggregation points; they are now required to play critical roles on complex sites, including security and trust, resilient connectivity, edge integration, and large-scale operations and maintenance. As a result, the focus of LoRaWAN deployment is increasingly shifting toward long-term, stable, and operable network capabilities.

In response to these trends and industry requirements, InHand Networks officially introduces the new EC312 LoRaWAN Gateway. Designed for critical distributed IoT scenarios, EC312 can be widely deployed in industrial park equipment monitoring, remote power distribution and water utility sites, building energy efficiency and environmental monitoring, urban public infrastructure management, and agricultural data collection. By combining chip-level security, multi-link redundancy architecture, and edge-side protocol integration and data processing capabilities, EC312 helps customers build LoRaWAN edge networks that are more secure, more resilient, and easier to manage.

Secure and Trusted: Chip-Level Protection from the Point of Connection

For many LoRaWAN projects, security is a non-negotiable baseline from the very beginning. In scenarios such as public infrastructure monitoring, power distribution line status sensing, and underground utility tunnel environmental monitoring, gateways are often deployed long-term in unattended locations. Once attacked or tampered with, the impact extends beyond a single device and undermines the trust foundation of the entire network.

EC312 embeds security into the hardware foundation by integrating a TPM 2.0 security chip to establish a chip-level trust framework. Combined with Secure Boot, TrustZone, firewall, and VPN mechanisms, it secures critical links from device startup and identity authentication to data transmission. In addition, EC312 is certified to IEC 62443 industrial cybersecurity standards, giving users greater confidence and control in large-scale, long-term deployments and safeguarding the security boundary of LoRaWAN networks from the source.

Resilient and Stable: Multi-Link Redundancy Keeps Data Online

At the field level, stability determines whether business operations can run continuously. In distributed scenarios such as water level monitoring, environmental station data backhaul, factory equipment status collection, mountainous weather monitoring, and agricultural sensing, network fluctuations are common. The real challenge lies in whether critical data can be transmitted reliably at all times.

EC312 adopts a multi-link redundancy design, supporting coordinated operation across wired, 4G, and Wi-Fi connections. When the primary link is disrupted or interrupted, the system automatically switches to a backup path to maintain continuous data reporting. For alarms, dashboards, and scheduling systems that rely on real-time data, this redundancy delivers fewer blind spots, lower disconnection risks, and a more stable on-site experience.

Edge Integration: Making Data Actionable On Site

For many industries, sending data to the cloud is only the first step. What matters more is enabling data to be used directly on site. In building energy management, LoRaWAN environmental and energy consumption data must quickly integrate with BAS systems. In industrial environments, sensor data needs to interface with PLC and SCADA systems. In agriculture and energy sites, many control logics are expected to operate in local closed loops.

EC312 brings edge integration capabilities forward by embedding a programmable framework and the DeviceSupervisor Agent (DSA) service. This enables lightweight data acquisition, protocol conversion, preprocessing, and cloud connectivity. LoRaWAN data can be directly converted into industrial standard protocols at the edge, while supporting on-site logic computation and data preprocessing. As a result, system integration cycles are significantly shortened, allowing on-site operations to rapidly form a closed-loop of sensing, analysis, and action.

Flexible Networking: Built-In LNS for Private, Public, and Hybrid Networks

Network architectures vary significantly among different deployment entities. Industrial parks and enterprise projects often prefer private LoRaWAN networks to ensure control, while municipal and public utility projects more commonly adopt hybrid models combining private and public networks, often followed by future expansion or platform migration.

EC312 features a built-in LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS), enabling standalone private network deployment or interconnection with mainstream platforms such as ChirpStack and The Things Stack. This allows projects to scale smoothly by phase and size, without making irreversible network architecture decisions at an early stage, resulting in more flexible deployment and more controlled investment.

Wide-Area Coverage: High-Power RF Reduces Deployment Density

In terms of coverage and capacity, EC312 is optimized for indoor and campus scenarios characterized by dense buildings, complex floor layouts, and diverse endpoints. Based on the Semtech SX1302 RF baseband, a single gateway supports up to 2,000 concurrent nodes and delivers excellent wall-penetration and multi-floor coverage. It is well suited for office buildings, commercial properties, factory workshops, underground spaces, and large campuses. Strong coverage and high concurrency allow for fewer gateways, lower deployment density, and reduced operational costs, making LoRaWAN network construction more lightweight and efficient.

Cloud-Edge Collaboration: Lighter, More Efficient Batch Operations

As project scales grow, operations and maintenance pressures across multiple sites and regions increase rapidly. EC312 supports integration with the InHand DeviceLive cloud platform, enabling remote batch configuration, application deployment, firmware upgrades, and centralized management through cloud-edge collaboration. This is well suited for scenarios involving multiple gateways in chain campuses, cross-city energy assets, and city-wide deployments. Tasks that previously required frequent on-site visits by engineers can now be completed quickly from the cloud, with device status and network health remaining continuously visible and controllable, significantly improving overall operational efficiency.

Stability at the Core, AI-Driven Connectivity Renewal

The launch of EC312-LoRaWAN represents a steady extension of InHand Networks' enterprise router portfolio. Building on its high-reliability communication capabilities, the product achieves higher connection efficiency and lower operational costs through systematic hardware architecture optimization and next-generation wireless performance, enabling enterprises to deploy and operate networks effectively in multi-service and complex environments.

This upgrade is not an aggressive technological leap, but rather a continuous refinement driven by real-world usage scenarios. It reflects InHand Networks' long-term commitment to technical expertise and engineering capabilities in 5G networking and cloud-based intelligent management.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to focus on stability, security, and intelligence, steadily advancing the refinement of its product portfolio to provide enterprises with a reliable communication foundation and long-term value support for digital transformation.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: https://www.inhand.com/en/products/lorawan-edge-gateway/

