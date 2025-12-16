

SAKENOVA 2023 - THE FLAGSHIP MODEL

TOKYO, Dec 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - SAKENOVA, a visionary sake brand led by 28-year-old CEO and Master Brewer Daichi Niiyama (born 1997), has announced a breakthrough in sake production that marries centuries-old tradition with cutting-edge AI technology. By implementing IoT sensors and AI-optimized fermentation processes, SAKENOVA (sakenova.com) has successfully reduced labor costs by approximately 40% while achieving the highest level of quality stability. This innovation has been validated globally, with the brand's flagship products winning Gold Medals at prestigious competitions in Singapore and Luxembourg, and securing placements in Japan's most exclusive luxury venues including Janu Tokyo and Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo.INNOVATION HIGHLIGHTS- AI-Native Brewing Revolution: Led by a former AI engineer turned Toji, utilizing proprietary data analytics to visualize fermentation processes and ensure precision quality control previously reliant solely on intuition.- Efficiency Meets Excellence: Achieved a 40% reduction in manufacturing labor costs through automation, proving high-efficiency tech can produce Gold Medal-winning ultra-premium sake.- Global Acclaim: Winner of Gold Medals at the Singapore Sake Challenge and Luxembourg Sake Challenge; served at the Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony.- Future of Flavor: Upcoming launch of the "ALPHA" series, a genre-defying botanical craft sake designed to captivate the international palate.SAKENOVA is redefining the industry standard by demonstrating that digital transformation (DX) in brewing not only preserves tradition but enhances it. The brand's flagship, featuring an extreme 7% rice polishing ratio, has already been adopted by The Ritz-Carlton Okinawa and other top-tier establishments. SAKENOVA is now actively seeking international importers and luxury dining partners to bring this new wave of Japanese sake to the world.We are not just making sake; we are coding the future of fermentation. By offloading data management to AI, we allow our brewers to focus entirely on the art of sensory evaluation. We invite global partners to join us in this revolution." - Daichi Niiyama, CEO & Master BrewerREVOLUTIONIZING TRADITION: AI-DRIVEN PRECISION BREWINGSAKENOVA is redefining the centuries-old craft of sake brewing by integrating cutting-edge IoT and AI technologies. By moving away from reliance solely on intuition, we have established a data-driven brewing process that ensures unprecedented quality stability and efficiency.Our system utilizes IoT sensors for automatic temperature control and AI algorithms to optimize the fermentation process in real-time. This approach allows us to visualize the fermentation trajectory for each specific flavor profile, ensuring consistency that manual brewing cannot match.THE TECH-NATIVE TOJI: DAICHI NIIYAMADaichi NiiyamaCEO & MASTER BREWER (TOJI)Born in 1997, Niiyama represents the new "AI-Native" generation of brewers. A former AI engineer who founded Sake AI Inc. in 2020, he bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern technology. After rigorous training at a historic brewery, he now leads SAKENOVA's brewing team, combining his engineering expertise with a deep passion for sake to shape the future of the industry.Age: 28 (Born 1997)Background: AI EngineerVision: "Maximizing sake enjoyment through technology."INTERNATIONAL VALIDATIONGlobal AwardsGold Medal: Singapore Sake Challenge (2023, 2024)Gold Medal: Luxembourg Sake Challenge (2023)Silver Medal: Oriental Sake Awards (Hong Kong)Prestigious PlacementsSelected for Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony and Japan Academy Awards After Ceremony.Ritz-Carlton Okinawa, Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo, Janu TokyoSIGNATURE COLLECTION: THE ART OF 7%SAKENOVA 2023Flagship (7% Polishing)The world's most refined sake. 720 hours of polishing to a 7% ratio. Crafted using the Shizuku-dori gravity-drip method and proprietary yeast for crystalline purity.KOJORadiant PremiumA radiant expression featuring aromatic complexity and a silky midpalate. Designed for high-end dining pairing.SEIRENCelestial PremiumLayered complexity evoking celestial ripples. Gentle sweetness with a long, elegant finish.THE FLAGSHIP MODELSAKENOVA 202330,800 yen, Retail Price (Tax Inc.)The pinnacle of modern sake brewing. Achieving an unprecedented 7% polishing ratio through 720 hours of meticulous milling, combined with the gravity-drip "Shizuku-dori" method. A masterpiece of clarity and depth born from AI-optimised fermentation.-RICE POLISHING RATIO7% (Hitachinishiki Rice)-YEASTProprietary Natural Yeast-BREWING METHODShizuku-dori (Gravity Drip)-VOLUME720mL-SAKENOVA INTERNATIONALSingapore Sake Challenge GoldLuxembourg Sake Challenge Gold"We are orchestrating a fusion of ancestral craftsmanship and cutting-edge AI data analysis. Our mission is not just to brew sake, but to engineer the future of fermentation. We are creating a global standard for premium sake that transcends borders. We invite international partners who share this bold vision to join us in bringing SAKENOVA to the world's most prestigious tables." - DAICHI NIIYAMA, CEO & Master Brewer, Sake AI Inc.UPCOMING INNOVATION: ALPHA CRAFTED SERIES NEWSAKENOVA is poised to disrupt the market further with the launch of the ALPHA Crafted Series. This innovative line of "Craft Sake" infuses premium Japanese sake with botanicals such as Japanese woods (Mizunara, Hinoki), herbs, and tea.-Concept: A fusion of sake brewing traditions and botanical infusion, targeting international palates familiar with gin and botanical spirits.-Profile: Low-alcohol, fruity, and aromatic, designed to be accessible to those new to sake while offering complexity for connoisseurs.-Strategic Goal: To expand the market beyond traditional sake drinkers and introduce a stylish, modern interpretation of Japanese fermentation culture.ABOUT SAKENOVA & SAKE AI INC.Founded in 2020 by Daichi Niiyama, Sake AI Inc. began as a tech startup developing AI recommendation engines. Driven by the vision of "A world where people love and maximize the enjoyment of sake," the company evolved into a production powerhouse. SAKENOVA, launched in 2023, represents the pinnacle of this evolution - combining data-driven precision with artisanal soul.In 2025, the company will establish the SAKENOVA BREWERY on Sado Island, Niigata - the island's first craft sake brewery. This facility will serve as the R&D hub for both ultra-premium sake and the experimental ALPHA series.Media & Partnership OpportunitiesMedia InquiriesCEO Daichi Niiyama is available for interviews regarding AI in traditional brewing, the future of sake, and youth entrepreneurship. CONTACT INFORMATION
PUBLIC RELATIONS / PRESS CONTACT
Hiroshi Ohashi
Public Relations / SAKENOVA
CREATIVE ELEMENT JAPAN, Inc.
info@elementnyc.com
http://elementnyc.com

HEAD OFFICE
CREATIVE ELEMENT JAPAN, Inc.
Sky Plaza Akasaka #211
8-6-27 Akasaka, Minato-ku
Tokyo 107-0052 Japan

Instagram @sakenova_official
https://sakenova.com

Source: SAKENOVA International
Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.