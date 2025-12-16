LT Foods appoints Mr. Rohit Jaiswal as the COO of LT Foods Middle East DMCC to lead the next phase of growth

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LT Foods Ltd, a leading billion-dollar global FMCG company in the consumer food space, announced the appointment of Mr. Rohit Jaiswal as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of LT Foods Middle East DMCC, a step-down subsidiary of the company. In his new mandate, Rohit will work closely with Mr. Gursajan Arora, CEO - Middle East Business and will be responsible for shaping and delivering the strategic roadmap for LT Foods' business growth and regional expansion in the Middle East and Africa.

An MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore and an alumnus of INSEAD, France and Stanford GSB, California, Rohit is a highly seasoned executive in the FMCG industry with over 27 years of multi-category and multi-cultural experience across diverse geographies including India, Bangladesh, Middle East, Africa, CIS & Central Asian countries. Throughout his career, he has successfully navigated complex business landscapes, implemented strategic initiatives, and achieved significant milestones in a highly competitive industry. During this progressive journey, he has held multiple functional and business leadership roles in companies such as Colgate Palmolive, Marico Limited, Dabur International and Dr. Reddy's.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. VK Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, LT Foods Ltd., said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Rohit Jaiswal to the LT Foods family. Guided by the LT Foods 3.0 vision of shaping the company into a diversified global FMCG consumer food company, his extensive FMCG experience will bring strong momentum to our growth plans. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our business and expanding our presence across the Middle East and Africa, with a clear focus on capability building, strengthening partnerships, and introducing innovative strategies for next level of growth."

Sharing his views, Mr. Rohit Jaiswal, COO, LT Foods Middle East DMCC, said, "I am delighted to join LT Foods, a company that is trusted by millions of consumers globally. My joining comes at a time when consumers are asking for healthier and more sustainable food options. My aim is to help us reach more households across the Middle East and Africa with brands that reflect our commitment to quality and care. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to make LT Foods an even bigger part of everyday meals in the regions."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845472/LT_Foods_COO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633141/LT_FOODS_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lt-foods-appoints-mr-rohit-jaiswal-as-the-coo-of-lt-foods-middle-east-dmcc-to-lead-the-next-phase-of-growth-302643021.html