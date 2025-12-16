Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim to acquire majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo



16-Dec-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Acquiring leading building materials producer in Peru to accelerate profitable growth

Strengthens Holcim's presence in very profitable region of Latin America, with projected 2025 net sales of USD 630m and EBITDA margin of 28%

Strategic value-accretive acquisition expected to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of around USD 40m in year three, EPS accretive in year one

Acquisition is fully in line with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and a milestone in expansion of Latin America Holcim is acquiring a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo , a leading Peruvian producer of building materials with projected 2025 net sales of USD 630 million and an EBITDA margin of 28%. The synergistic acquisition will expand Holcim's presence in the country and accelerate growth in the attractive Latin America region in line with its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy . Founded 67 years ago, Cementos Pacasmayo is listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. It has three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5 million tons per year, as well as a combined 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants. The company offers high-value building solutions in addition to building materials, has developed AI platforms for customer engagement and back office efficiency, and operates over 300 DINO retail stores that complement Holcim's Disensa, the leading construction materials and solutions franchise network in Latin America. Miljan Gutovic, CEO: "The synergistic acquisition of Cementos Pacasmayo is fully in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy to accelerate growth in the attractive Latin America region. This is an opportunity to continue Cementos Pacasmayo's exceptional legacy, built on its strong performance culture, its deep commitment to its people and its well regarded brand in Peru. The company is highly cash generative with a complementary portfolio in building materials as well as building solutions. I look forward to welcoming Pacasmayo's 2 000 employees to Holcim and to accelerating growth together." The transaction value of approximately USD 1.5 billion on a 100% basis implies an 8.8x multiple on 2025 market consensus EBITDA, or 7.1x after expected run-rate synergies of around USD 40 million realized in year three. It is anticipated to be earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital (ROIC) accretive in year three. The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation and subject to customary conditions and regulatory approval. It is expected to close in H1 2026. The acquisition comes a year after Holcim entered Peru. It previously acquired Comacsa, a producer of cement and industrial minerals, Mixercon, a producer of cement and ready-mix concrete, and Compañía Minera Luren, a producer of walling solutions. About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion1 in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45,000 employees in 44 attractive markets - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling - powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle. 1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

