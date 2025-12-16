KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the "Company" or "CBL"), the listing vehicle of the Banle Group ("Banle" or "the Group") is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing the company among the top 15% of organizations globally assessed for sustainability performance.The EcoVadis Silver Medal recognizes CBL's robust sustainability management system and comprehensive approach to corporate responsibility across four key dimensions: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to integrating sustainability into its core business operations and value chain."Earning the EcoVadis Silver Medal is a significant milestone that validates our ongoing dedication to responsible business practices," said Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO of Banle Group. "At CBL, sustainability isn't an add-on'it's embedded in how we operate daily. This recognition reflects our team's collective efforts to build a business that delivers both commercial success and positive societal impact."The EcoVadis assessment, which analyzes companies' sustainability management systems based on international standards including the UN Global Compact, ISO 26000, and ILO conventions, places CBL in the 85th percentile or higher globally. To qualify for the Silver Medal, CBL demonstrated strong performance across all sustainability themes, meeting rigorous minimum score requirements in each category.This achievement comes as CBL continues to advance its sustainability initiatives, including its commitment to maritime decarbonization through biofuel distribution and next-generation fuel development. The company has recently reported a 154.7% year-on-year surge in biofuel sales in the first half of 2025, demonstrating how environmental stewardship and business growth can go hand in hand.CBL's sustainability journey includes measurable carbon reduction targets, ethical supply chain governance, community investment programs, and transparent ESG reporting. The company's recent recognition with the "Excellent Sustainability Award" at the CGMA Annual Awards 2025 and "Directors of the Year Awards ' Listed Companies Executive Directors category - Dr. Teck Lim Chia" presented by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD) further underscores its leadership position in sustainable maritime logistics.The company remains committed to advancing its sustainability performance, with plans to further strengthen its environmental initiatives, enhance social impact programs, and deepen governance frameworks in alignment with global best practices.Caption: CBL INTERNATIONAL LTD has been awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, a recognition granted to the top 15% of organizations globally assessed for sustainability performance by EcoVadis within the 12 months preceding the medal award date.About the Banle GroupCBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistics company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with a one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in 65 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and has been awarded the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.For more information about our Company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com.Source: CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.