Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - AI-powered crypto platform Lithosphere (LITHO) today announced the launch of Ignite, an automated launchpad designed to streamline project onboarding and enhance ecosystem discovery within the Lithosphere network. Ignite introduces a structured, automated framework that enables emerging blockchain projects to launch, integrate, and gain visibility more efficiently across a growing multichain environment.

Launchpad infrastructure supporting blockchain ecosystem growth

Ignite is built to reduce friction commonly associated with early-stage project launches by automating core processes such as onboarding, exposure, and ecosystem alignment. Through Ignite, developers and builders can introduce their projects to the Lithosphere ecosystem while maintaining transparency and accessibility for users seeking early participation opportunities. The launchpad is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including DeFi applications, NFTs, gaming platforms, infrastructure tools, and other blockchain-native innovations.

By leveraging Lithosphere's AI-driven infrastructure, Ignite enhances how projects are surfaced and discovered across the network. Automated discovery mechanisms help highlight vetted initiatives, while seamless compatibility with Lithosphere's cross-chain tools and standards allows projects to integrate without unnecessary technical complexity. This approach aims to foster sustainable ecosystem growth while supporting builders from launch through long-term development.

"Ignite represents a major step forward in how ecosystems discover and support innovation," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "By automating launch and discovery processes, Ignite lowers entry barriers for builders while creating a more transparent and efficient environment for ecosystem participants."

The introduction of Ignite reinforces Lithosphere's broader mission to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced blockchain infrastructure that enables interoperability and decentralized application development across multiple chains.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to support cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. Powered by advanced deep learning technology, Lithosphere enables seamless interoperability, scalable infrastructure, and automated tools that empower developers, creators, and communities across the Web3 landscape. The platform's native token, LITHO, supports network operations, governance, and ecosystem growth.

