The premier cybersecurity conference successfully closed in London last week, setting new attendance records with over 25% growth

Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, today announcedthe successful completion of the in-person component of Black Hat Europe 2025 at the Excel London. The event left attendees inspired by groundbreaking insights, cutting-edge product launches, and actionable strategies to counter escalating digital threats. With over 4,500 security professionals in attendance, the event solidified its reputation as the definitive platform for advancing cybersecurity innovation.

Keynote Highlights: Insights That Reshaped the Cybersecurity Landscape

This year's Keynote speakers delivered powerful messages that resonated across the industry:

Max Smeets , Co-Director, Virtual Routes, shared, "It seems that paying the ransom doesn't at all appear to reduce public exposure. If anything, it increases it." This presentation explored the evolving economics of ransomware and its implications for global security.





Summit Revelations: Industry-Specific Intelligence

The event's Summits took place on Tuesday, December 9 and unveiled critical insights tailored to specific sectors, including:

AI Security Summit: The debut Summit revealed artificial intelligence's dual role as both a cybersecurity threat and a defense mechanism, with discussions on adversarial AI, machine learning vulnerabilities, and AI-driven threat detection.





Business Hall: Where Innovation Took Center Stage

The Business Hall was a hub of activity, showcasing cutting-edge technologies from more than 120 of the industry's leading cybersecurity solution providers. Attendees explored:

Startup City: Emerging companies unveiled disruptive solutions, including Capsule Security's runtime-first protection and control platform for AI agents, and VulnCheck's exploit and vulnerability intelligence.





Startup Spotlight Competition: A Platform for Innovation

New this year, the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition brought excitement to the Business Hall, with finalists Agger Labs, Capsule Security, Geordie AI, and VulnCheck presenting their groundbreaking products and solutions. After the judges deliberated, Geordie AI emerged as the winner, earning the opportunity to compete in the Global Startup Spotlight Competition at Black Hat USA 2026.

Addressing the Cyber Workforce Gap: Community and Professional Development Programs

Recognizing the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the cybersecurity workforce, Black Hat Europe 2025 placed a strong emphasis on bridging this gap through its Community Program, Trainings, and Professional Development Program. These initiatives were designed to empower attendees with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to address the growing demand for cybersecurity talent.

Community Program: This year's program fostered collaboration and mentorship, creating spaces for professionals at all levels to connect and share knowledge. Community Conversations focused on practical solutions to workforce challenges, such as retaining talent, upskilling employees, and fostering diversity in cybersecurity teams. Meetups provided opportunities for attendees to network with peers and industry leaders, building relationships that could lead to career advancement and innovation.





Closing Remarks: A Call to Action

Suzy Pallett, President of Black Hat, summarized the event's impact: "Black Hat Europe 2025 was more than a conference, it was a call to action. The insights shared here will shape the future of cybersecurity and empower professionals to outmaneuver adversaries in an ever-changing threat landscape."

As the cybersecurity community looks ahead to Black Hat events in 2026, the innovations, revelations, and connections forged at Black Hat Europe 2025 will undoubtedly drive the industry forward.

For more information on upcoming Black Hat events, please visit blackhat.com

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2025 include:

Titanium Sponsors: Broadcom, Google, and ThreatSpike Labs.

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com.

