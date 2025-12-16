Calluna Pharma AS, a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class antibodies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that Gijs van den Brink, MD, PhD, has been appointed as an independent director to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. van den Brink is a highly accomplished researcher and drug developer, having led immunology research and clinical development at both Roche and GSK.

"Gijs brings an exceptional blend of scientific depth, clinical insight, and strategic leadership to our board of directors," said Calluna CEO Mark Gaffney. "We are thrilled to welcome him and are confident his expertise will strengthen our mission as we advance our pipeline in fibrotic and other inflammatory disorders."

Dr. van den Brink had a distinguished tenure at Roche, where he served on the Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) leadership team and was SVP and Global Head of Immunology, CVM, Infectious Diseases, and Ophthalmology Discovery and Early Development. Prior to Roche he was SVP and Global Head of Immunology Discovery, Early- and Late-Stage Clinical Development at GSK. He is presently the chief scientific officer of Granite Bio and an Operating Partner at Forbion.

"I am delighted to join the Calluna board and support its talented management team and their innovative programs," said Dr. van den Brink. "Calluna is pursuing highly promising innate immunity targets across its pipeline, and the company is deeply committed to advancing novel medicines that have the potential to transform care for patients. Their work has far-reaching implications for a broad spectrum of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, an area that has been central to my research and industry career, and I look forward to contributing to its next stage of scientific and clinical progress."

Dr. van den Brink earned his MD and PhD from the University of Amsterdam Medical Center and completed his training in internal medicine and gastroenterology in Amsterdam, Geneva, and Leiden. He later served as a board-certified gastroenterologist and Professor of Experimental Gastroenterology at the University of Amsterdam, where he spearheaded pioneering research in inflammatory bowel disease. He has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications.

Calluna Pharma is a global clinical stage company pioneering a breakthrough approach to treating inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging the body's innate immune system. The Company's therapeutic approach targets upstream amplifiers of disease, offering potential applicability across a diverse array of medical conditions. Calluna Pharma has a pipeline of selective antibodies targeting immunological diseases with enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

Calluna Pharma is incorporated in Oslo, Norway and operates globally.

