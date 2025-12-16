MMJ International Holdings: President Trump Cleaning Up Biden's Marijuana Mess - MMJ Preparing to Move FDA Huntington's Cannabis Trials Forward

Trump Prepares to Clean Up Biden's "Do-Nothing" Marijuana Mess: Why MMJ International Holdings Takes the Lead in a Pharmaceutical Cannabis Reset.

Dispensaries sell products. MMJ builds medicine. And as the country re-learns the difference, MMJ takes the lead.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / As reports circulate that President Trump will issue an executive order directing federal agencies to finalize the long-stalled move of marijuana to Schedule III, MMJ International Holdings today framed the action not as a new policy, but as the necessary move to correct the regulatory vacuum created by Biden's administration.

The failure to complete the rescheduling process, initiated by the Biden White House in October 2022, has resulted in today's "Biden Mess": a chaotic $30+ billion gray market operating outside federal law, an expanding illicit trade, and a profound public health evidence gap for most products sold as "medicine."

"President Trump isn't starting a new cannabis policy; he is forcing the DEA and DOJ to finish one that was left to rot," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "If this administration truly intends to bring order and enforcement to the cannabis space, the only model that survives federal scrutiny is the FDA pharmaceutical pathway that MMJ has championed for years."

Schedule III is Not Legalization-It is a Reality Check

MMJ stressed that Schedule III does not legalize state dispensaries or solve every banking issue automatically. Its real impact is far more disruptive: it signals the end of the gray market era and the beginning of a federally controlled, medicine-first framework.

Schedule III forces a reality check: it requires the product to be subject to FDA oversight, standardized dosing, and real clinical evidence -standards entirely foreign to the current retail-first model.

The Problem: While patients report real relief, the medical establishment is right to warn that most dispensary products are not standardized, not FDA-reviewed, and lack consistent clinical trial data for their claims. This contradiction is the core public health crisis the federal government must address.

MMJ: Built for the Only Pathway that Survives Federal Scrutiny

If President Trump's executive order is paired with a harder federal line against illicit grows, synthetic cannabinoids, and the gray-market networks exploiting the system, the industry will immediately split into two worlds:

World 1: State Retail / Quasi-Legal Markets World 2: FDA/DEA Pharmaceutical Development Federally Unlawful (exposed to shifting DOJ priorities) Federally Lawful (when executed correctly) Built around consumer commerce Built around standardization, safety, and prescriptions High vulnerability to enforcement/money laundering Compatible with a "law-and-order + public health" posture

MMJ's strategic advantage is that it is built for World 2. The company's infrastructure is perfectly aligned with what federal regulators, under a medicine-first mandate, will demand:

FDA Clinical Trial Pathway: Already holds Investigational New Drug (IND) clearances .

Orphan Drug Positioning: Holds designation for Huntington's Disease , aligning with a rare disease focus.

Pharmaceutical-Grade: Operates with DEA controlled substance compliance to produce standardized, precise soft-gel formulations.

"The iron irony is that while federal officials warn about cartels, the DEA has spent seven years blocking the only federally compliant program designed to produce real FDA grade answers," Boise stated.5 "If Trump truly wants to 'clean it up,' the test will be whether federal agencies stop blocking legitimate clinical research and start enabling it."

The Start of Real Cannabinoid Medicine

President Trump's decision marks a pivotal moment. By forcing the completion of the Schedule III rulemaking, the White House will usher in an environment defined by: order, enforcement, and standardization.

In that environment, MMJ International Holdings is not simply "positioned well." MMJ is positioned uniquely-it is one of the only U.S. groups built to function in the world federal regulators actually intend to create.

Dispensaries sell products. MMJ builds medicine. And as the country re-learns the difference, MMJ takes the lead.

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company developing natural, plant derived cannabinoid medicines for FDA approval. Its subsidiaries-MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs-operate under federal law to advance pharmaceutical soft-gel cannabinoid formulations targeting Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/president-trump-cleaning-up-bidens-marijuana-mess-mmj-preparing-to-mo-1118013