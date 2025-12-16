IULIUS Group Selects Yardi to Enhance National Retail & Office Portfolio Management

Iasi-based real estate developer and operator adopts cloud-based technologies to streamline operations and strengthen strategic collaboration

IASI, Romania, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IULIUS Group, a leading developer and operator of mixed-use urban regeneration projects in Romania, has selected Yardi to support and optimise the management of its extensive commercial portfolio. With more than 320,000 sqm of retail space and over 1,000 tenants across the country, IULIUS has played a pivotal role in shaping modern retail and office destinations, establishing itself as a key contributor to the evolution of Romania's commercial real estate sector.

As part of the partnership, IULIUS will implement Yardi's Commercial Suite, including Yardi Voyager, to integrate financial and operational data into a single cloud-based platform. This centralised system will provide real-time portfolio visibility, improve cross-departmental alignment, and enhance strategic decision-making. Automated procurement and invoice processing will further increase efficiency by reducing manual interventions, improving spend transparency and strengthening vendor management.

"Digitalisation is a key enabler for our future, and Yardi will help us optimise core operations while supporting our expansion across Romania," said Adrian Giurgiu, CFO of IULIUS Company. "A unified platform gives us greater clarity, improved control and the flexibility to adapt as our portfolio continues to grow."

"IULIUS has been instrumental in shaping modern urban and retail destinations across Romania," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international at Yardi. "We are delighted to support its continued growth with technology that unifies operations, increases transparency and empowers strategic decision-making across its expanding portfolio."

About IULIUS Group

IULIUS is a developer and operator specialised in large mixed-use urban regeneration projects in Romania, with over 25 years of experience in real estate and a presence in four major cities in the country - Ia?i, Timi?oara, Cluj-Napoca and Suceava. The value of investments made in Romania exceeds 2 billion euros. For more information, visit iuliuscompany.ro.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.eu.

