TreeFrog Therapeutics, a French biotech focused on bringing regenerative medicine to millions through their proprietary cell technology, C-Stem is delighted to announce the appointment of skilled biotech leader, Mark Rothera, as Chief Executive Officer and Board member. He succeeds Frédéric Desdouits, who is stepping down after five years in the role. In the new leadership configuration, co-founders Kévin Alessandri and Maxime Feyeux will transition from daily operations to focus on their roles on the Board.

Elsy Boglioli, Chair of the Board of TreeFrog Therapeutics, commented "On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Mark to TreeFrog. His 30+ years of biopharma leadership, including most recently, three biotech CEO roles in gene therapy and biologics, will be invaluable as we advance our Parkinson's and liver programs, further strengthen our regenerative medicine platform and pursue strategic partnerships such as the one in place with Vertex for their Type 1 Diabetes pipeline. I would like to thank Frédéric for his leadership over the past 5 years which have been transformational for TreeFrog, moving from an early-stage research platform to a development engine with operations in France and in the US."

Mark Rothera has built a strong reputation, driving the successful scale up of multiple biotech companies, including most recently, Viracta, Silence Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics. Renowned for building strong leadership teams that advance novel medicines through development to regulatory approval and commercialization, Mark has focused much of his career on specialty diseases and novel modalities including gene therapy and RNAi therapies. In his earlier career, he held commercial lead roles in PTC Therapeutics, Aegerion, Shire, and GSK. Mark serves on the Board of GenPharm and holds an M.A. in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University and an M.B.A. from the European Institute for Business Administration (INSEAD).

"I am excited to join TreeFrog at this pivotal moment," said Rothera. "I am proud to take the lead on delivering the vision of the co-founders 'Cell Therapy for All'. The company has developed technology that can unlock the potential of regenerative medicine to transform outcomes across a range of serious conditions. I am looking forward to working with the talented team at TreeFrog and our partners to advance breakthrough medicines to millions of patients."

About TreeFrog Therapeutics

TreeFrog Therapeutics is a French-based regenerative medicine biotech set to unlock access to cell therapies for millions of patients. TreeFrog is unique in its approach to cell therapy development, bringing together biophysicists, cell biologists and bioproduction engineers to address the challenges of the industry producing and differentiating cells of quality at unprecedented scale, cost-effectively. To succeed in their mission of Cell Therapy for all, TreeFrog operates a business model that includes its own therapeutic programs and partnerships with leading biotech and industry players. Since 2021, the company has raised $82 million to advance a pipeline of stem cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine.

