Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Acquires Valentia Partners to Accelerate Financial Services and Digital Assets Growth in UK and Ireland

LONDON and DUBLIN and EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, AI-led product, and platform engineering, today announced the acquisition of Valentia Partners, a leading UK and Ireland-based consultancy recognized for its deep expertise in the financial services, digital assets, and regulatory sectors.

The acquisition strengthens Virtusa's presence in the specialized and regulated financial services sector, enhancing Virtusa's ability to deliver advanced advisory, digital transformation, and technology solutions to banks, asset managers, and FinTech clients navigating complex global regulations, especially in next-generation financial services.

Valentia Partners brings with it a distinguished reputation as industry thought leaders, recognized for their role in shaping and influencing the evolving regulatory framework in financial services, particularly in the nascent digital assets space. Their expertise is invaluable for clients seeking to establish compliant and innovative operations in AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and emerging digital finance technologies. The combined entity is poised to capitalize on the increasing demand for specialized guidance as financial institutions in the region accelerate their digital roadmaps and manage new compliance requirements driven by technologies like AI, blockchain and tokenization.

"This is a pivotal moment for our presence in the UK and Ireland, and the financial services sector globally," said Atul Gupta, Head of UK & Ireland at Virtusa. "Valentia Partners brings unparalleled domain expertise and a strong track record of successful, mission-critical transformations. Their reputation as regulatory thought-leaders in the digital assets field is invaluable, allowing us to offer our clients the strategic depth needed to innovate confidently in a rapidly evolving market. We are excited to welcome their talented team to the Virtusa family."

The addition of Valentia's specialized consulting talent will add depth to Virtusa's European operations. These consultants possess deep expertise in critical domains, including data strategy and governance, core technology implementation, and complex transformation delivery. Embedding this specialized knowledge allows Virtusa to offer superior, domain-specific guidance and execution, driving strategic advantage for its financial services clients in Europe. This move reinforces Virtusa's commitment to being the leading partner for financial institutions navigating major technological and regulatory change.

"Joining Virtusa provides our team with a global platform to scale our expertise and reach," said Eoghan Hannigan, Co-founder, Valentia Partners "We have always been focused on leading the dialogue around the future of finance, especially where regulatory requirements meet digital innovation."

"By becoming part of Virtusa, we can now bring our specialized knowledge and consulting services to a much broader client base, ensuring our thought leadership continues to actively shape the market's adoption of digital assets and transformative technologies." added John McEvoy, Co-founder, Valentia Partners.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The combined teams will begin to immediately focus on leveraging their joint capabilities to serve clients across London, Dublin, Edinburgh and the globe.

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About Valentia Partners

Valentia Partners is a specialist management consultancy based in the UK and Ireland, focusing on driving successful transformation for financial institutions, with recognized expertise in regulatory strategy, digital assets, and complex technology deployment.

