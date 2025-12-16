EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow Integrates with Intelligent Octopus Flux for Smarter Savings

Key Points

EcoFlow now supports Intelligent Octopus Flux , building on existing compatibility with Octopus Agile and Flux within the EcoFlow app.

, building on existing compatibility with Octopus Agile and Flux within the EcoFlow app. Intelligent Flux can fully automate charging and exporting , maximising savings, reducing grid reliance, and improving return on investment for solar-plus-battery homes.

, maximising savings, reducing grid reliance, and improving return on investment for solar-plus-battery homes. The integration works with EcoFlow's high-safety PowerOcean system , featuring LFP technology, fire prevention, IP65 design, and a 15-year warranty.

, featuring LFP technology, fire prevention, IP65 design, and a 15-year warranty. Customers gain a smarter, safer, and more financially optimised home energy ecosystem, powered jointly by EcoFlow technology and Octopus's AI-driven tariff.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow today announced full compatibility between its advanced home energy ecosystem - including the EcoFlow PowerOcean Single-Phase system - and Intelligent Octopus Flux, Octopus Energy's smart-driven solar-and-battery tariff.

EcoFlow already offers built-in support for Octopus Agile and Octopus Flux tariffs directly within the EcoFlow app. With this latest upgrade, customers can now integrate Intelligent Octopus Flux and allow Octopus to automatically manage their EcoFlow system for optimised charging, exporting, and real-time savings.

Once connected through the Octopus app, Intelligent Octopus Flux can take complete control of the system's charging and discharging behaviour. The tariff charges the battery during the most affordable import windows, exports energy during high peak-rate periods, and significantly reduces daytime reliance on the grid. This hands-free optimisation increases monthly savings, boosts export income, and delivers a faster and more predictable return on investment for households with solar and a battery.

EcoFlow's compatibility with Intelligent Octopus Flux is built on the company's industry-leading safety and performance foundations. The PowerOcean Single-Phase system features long-life LFP battery technology with more than 6,000 cycles, a dedicated fire prevention module, and a multi-layered battery management system designed to ensure safe and stable operation in all conditions. Its IP65-rated design supports reliable outdoor installation, and a 15-year warranty reflects EcoFlow's confidence in long-term durability. With expandable capacity up to 45kWh, the system offers the flexibility to scale with changing household needs.

"Customers have been asking for EcoFlow to integrate with Intelligent Octopus Flux, and we're thrilled to deliver it," said Craig Bilboe, EcoFlow's Country Manager UK, IE, & ANZ. "EcoFlow already supported Agile and Flux within our app, but adding Intelligent Flux brings a new level of automation, safety-led optimisation, and financial benefit to UK households."

With full Intelligent Octopus Flux compatibility now live, EcoFlow users gain a fully automated, high-efficiency, high-safety energy ecosystem that actively works to lower bills and enhance home energy returns.

Visit EcoFlow's website for more information.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global leader in eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a sustainable future. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has focused on creating flexible, innovative, and reliable power solutions for homes, outdoor adventures, and on-the-go lifestyles. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users across 140 markets worldwide.

