Glice AG: Glice unveils first zero-power ice rink featuring new breakthrough technology StellarGlide - debuting in Germany at LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort

LUCERNE, Switzerland and GÜNZBURG, Germany, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glice has put its new, completely power-free StellarGlide ice rink into operation in Germany for the first time. The innovative rink replaces a real-ice surface at the LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort and showcases the latest advances in Glice's synthetic ice skating technology to the public. The 550 m² surface operates entirely without electricity, water, or refrigerants. During the opening weekend, Jean-François Boucher and other DEL professionals joined youth players to demonstrate how the new ice feels in real-world use.



Glice's innovative surface provides gliding performance similar to that of refrigerated ice, while offering 52% less friction than the next best conventional synthetic product on the market. These performance values were confirmed in an independent studyby the Fraunhofer Institute.

DEL pro Jean-François Boucher sums up his impression: "The rink exceeded my expectations. The kids got the hang of it right away and got started without any problems - really fantastic."

This impression underscores the goal of the new technology: creating an authentic ice feel without consuming any energy or water.

"With Glice StellarGlide, we are showing how modern materials can create a real ice feel - without the ecological disadvantages of traditional ice rinks," says Viktor Meier, CEO of Glice.



The installation replaces a previously power-operated ice surface due to its high energy and maintenance demands. With Glice, the park now relies on a solution that is permanently sustainable and consumes no ongoing resources - while still offering a high-quality experience, regardless of weather, temperature, or local infrastructure.

Manuela Stone, Managing Director: "LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort stands for special family moments - and equally for sustainable action. With the new synthetic ice rink from Glice, we have found the perfect solution that combines environmental friendliness with outstanding skating fun for all our guests."

In addition, a tree was planted for every Glice panel installed to offset emissions from production and transport, making the new rink climate-neutral over its entire life cycle.

About Glice:

Glice develops eco-friendly ice rinks that operate without water, energy, or refrigerants while delivering a high-quality ice-skating experience. The company operates in more than 100 countries and has already installed over 3,000 rinks - in amusement parks, cities, and professional sports. More: www.glicerink.com .

