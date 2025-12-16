DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Kavango Resources PLC 27651514 Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BF0VMV24 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 5500 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 189000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 4000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 140000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 140000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 500000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 1032000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 39000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 39000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 110000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- paid securities 65000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 20000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 100000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Roquefort Therapeutics plc 6282264 Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMDQ2T15 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 100000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 15000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1000000000 Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered on Debt and debt-like XS3253235660 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each) securities 1500000000 4.75% Notes due 16/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3253238334 -- of PHP100,000 each) securities 10000000 (TJS linked) 11.15% Notes due 16/12/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3253544020 -- denominations of USD100,000 each) securities 50000000 Callable 4.725% Notes due 16/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3253365012 -- denominations of USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 3960000 Securities due 16/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Securitised XS3211236198 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 2900 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 60000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 151000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 69100 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 9200 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 1835800 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 155582000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 445000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 18200 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 28000 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities 6279000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 95000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 9000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 314000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --

