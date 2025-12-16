Anzeige
Dow Jones News
16.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
134 Leser
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
16-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

16/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                         Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Kavango Resources PLC 
 
27651514   Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid             Equity shares    GB00BF0VMV24 --  
                                          (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
5500     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
189000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
4000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
140000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
140000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
500000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1032000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
39000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
39000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid           Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
110000    Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully   Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 --  
       paid                                 securities 
 
 
65000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
20000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
100000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid    Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Roquefort Therapeutics plc 
 
6282264    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                Equity shares    GB00BMDQ2T15 --  
                                          (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
100000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
15000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
1000000000  Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered on Debt and debt-like XS3253235660 --  
       denominations of GBP1,000 each)                    securities 
 
 
1500000000  4.75% Notes due 16/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3253238334 --  
       of PHP100,000 each)                          securities 
 
 
10000000   (TJS linked) 11.15% Notes due 16/12/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3253544020 --  
       denominations of USD100,000 each)                   securities 
 
 
50000000   Callable 4.725% Notes due 16/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and debt-like XS3253365012 --  
       denominations of USD1,000,000 each)                  securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
3960000    Securities due 16/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Securitised     XS3211236198 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
2900     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
60000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
151000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
69100     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
2000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
9200     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1835800    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
155582000   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1500     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
445000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
18200     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
7500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
28000     WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
6279000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
95000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
9000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
314000    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --
                                          securities 
 
 
499500    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
181000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid               Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1300     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
830      WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B3W0MY68 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
700      WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B3XR4V72 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1100     WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B3VJDN05 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
15000     Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities;  Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 --  
       fully paid                              securities 
 
 
18000     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
2000     Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid  Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XH11 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
2900     Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
13000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
24000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
8300     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
110000    WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
38000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
550000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
49000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like JE00B63MJ075 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
211000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 
 
40000000   5.150% Notes due 16/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like XS3253168374 --  
       bearer of AUD200,000 each and multiples of AUD10,000 thereafter)   securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
50000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
4500     WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHN28 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1350000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
130000    WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
6600     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
660000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
60000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
126000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
267000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged;   Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 --  
       fully paid                              securities 
 
 
34000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid             Debt and debt-like IE00BVFZGC04 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Zenith Energy Ltd 
 
13513514   Common Shares of no par value; fully paid               Equity shares    CA98936C8584 --  
                                          (transition)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
