Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Kavango Resources PLC 27651514 Ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BF0VMV24 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 5500 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 189000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 4000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 140000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 140000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 500000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 1032000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 39000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 39000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 110000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- paid securities 65000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 20000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 100000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Roquefort Therapeutics plc 6282264 Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMDQ2T15 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 100000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 15000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1000000000 Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered on Debt and debt-like XS3253235660 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each) securities 1500000000 4.75% Notes due 16/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3253238334 -- of PHP100,000 each) securities 10000000 (TJS linked) 11.15% Notes due 16/12/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3253544020 -- denominations of USD100,000 each) securities 50000000 Callable 4.725% Notes due 16/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3253365012 -- denominations of USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 3960000 Securities due 16/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Securitised XS3211236198 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 2900 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 60000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 151000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 69100 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 9200 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 1835800 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 155582000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 445000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 18200 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 28000 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities 6279000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 95000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 9000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 314000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 499500 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 181000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 1300 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 830 WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3W0MY68 -- securities 700 WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3XR4V72 -- securities 1100 WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3VJDN05 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 15000 Leverage Shares 2x Long Super Micro Computer (SMCI) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2944889109 -- fully paid securities 18000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities 2000 Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XH11 -- securities 2900 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- securities 13000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 24000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 8300 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities 110000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 38000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 550000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 49000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B63MJ075 -- securities 211000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 40000000 5.150% Notes due 16/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS3253168374 -- bearer of AUD200,000 each and multiples of AUD10,000 thereafter) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 50000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHN28 -- securities 1350000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 130000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 -- securities 6600 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities 660000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 60000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 126000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 267000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- fully paid securities 34000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BVFZGC04 -- securities Issuer Name: Zenith Energy Ltd 13513514 Common Shares of no par value; fully paid Equity shares CA98936C8584 -- (transition)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

