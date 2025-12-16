Anzeige
16.12.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) 
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 347.1946 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4360771 
 
CODE: CMU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1602144575 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1602144575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CMU LN 
LEI Code:   2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 
Sequence No.: 411647 
EQS News ID:  2246414 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
