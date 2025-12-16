Following a breakthrough year of technical progress and global recognition, Neuranics has been selected to take part in the 2026 Scale Up Scotland 2.0 programme, founded by Scottish entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.

Scale Up Scotland 2.0 is designed to support founders as they transition from rapid innovation into sustained scale, with a focus on leadership depth, strategic clarity, and long-term value creation. Delivered by The Hunter Foundation, the peer-led programme is intended to strengthen decision-making at critical stages of growth.

For Neuranics, participation marks a natural next step. In 2025, the company invested in expanding its team, advanced its ultra-sensitive magnetic sensing technology from research into deployable, commercial-ready solutions, and announced the world's first wearable multi-channel magnetomyography (MMG) demonstrator, set to debut at CES 2026. As Neuranics prepares for wider commercial engagement at scale, the programme provides a dedicated space to strengthen organisational foundations and long-term growth.

Noel McKenna, CEO of Neuranics, said:

"After a year of strong momentum, Scale Up Scotland 2.0 comes at the right time. Learning alongside other founders and drawing on the experience of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation will be invaluable as we move forward."

Ken Whipp, Programmes Director of The Hunter Foundation, said:

"I am delighted that Neuranics will be participating in the 2026 Scale Up Scotland 2.0 programme. They are leading their sector in technology and innovation, and I look forward to supporting Noel and the team through this stage of their journey."

The 2026 programme begins with a residential session in January, followed by a series of facilitated sessions focused on leadership, communication, and long-term growth.

As Neuranics continues to build from Scotland onto the global stage, the company looks forward to applying the insights gained through Scale Up Scotland 2.0 to support sustainable progress and play an active role in strengthening Scotland's Scale Up and deep-technology landscape.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of magnetic sensing solutions, redefining human-machine interaction. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces, and wearable health monitoring.

