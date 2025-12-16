Customers in Denmark can now access ViaBill's Pay Later installment plans with Apple Pay

A new, innovative payment option for Apple Pay customers, offering more choice, convenience and flexibility when making a purchase.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, ViaBill customers in Denmark can now choose to split up payments for their purchase using ViaBill's Mastercard and Pay Later solutions on Apple Pay. Eligible customers can now choose to pay in monthly installments when checking out with Apple Pay online and in-app using iPhone or iPad, or in-store using iPhone. This innovative capability delivers even more convenience, control, and transparency to even more customers.

"ViaBill has always focused on making payments simple, transparent and responsible for our customers. This launch puts that type of experience in more places - all with the ease and security that customers know and love from Apple Pay. Our flexible installment plans are now available directly on Apple Pay for everyday shopping, and not only does this give consumers more choice in how they pay, but it helps retailers offer a smoother checkout experience," says Jan Lytje-Hansen, CEO & Founder of ViaBill.

To use ViaBill's Pay Later solutions on Apple Pay, customers need to add their eligible ViaBill Mastercard to Apple Wallet. When checking out with Apple Pay online or in-app, users will be able to select their eligible ViaBill Mastercard, and tap Pay Later to view their available Pay Later installment plans. Users can then select the installment plan of their choice and complete the quick and seamless checkout process through Apple Pay.

With Viabill Pay Later, eligible customers can split purchases into predictable monthly installments with clear pricing and a full overview of the payment schedule before they confirm their purchase. This helps customers keep control over their everyday spending, while retailers can offer a familiar way to pay that can support higher conversion and average order value across both online and in-store channels.

Apple Pay provides users with an easy, secure and private way to pay. As with all Apple Pay purchases, when a user pays with a Viabill Pay Later installment plan with Apple Pay, Apple doesn't retain any transaction information linked to the user.

Disclosure: Loans not offered by Apple. Software requirements apply.

Contact • For further enquiries, please reach out to press@viabill.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/r/customers-in-denmark-can-now-access-viabill-s-pay-later-installment-plans-with-apple-pay,c4282015

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/viabill-x-apple-pay-5,c3496077 ViaBill x Apple Pay 5 https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/viabill-x-apple-pay-6,c3496072 ViaBill x Apple Pay 6 https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/viabill-x-apple-pay-2,c3496074 ViaBill x Apple Pay 2 https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/viabill-x-apple-pay,c3496075 ViaBill x Apple Pay https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/viabill-x-apple-pay-3,c3496076 ViaBill x Apple Pay 3 https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/viabill-x-apple-pay-4,c3496073 ViaBill x Apple Pay 4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/customers-in-denmark-can-now-access-viabills-pay-later-installment-plans-with-apple-pay-302643248.html