Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Volumo, an independent digital music store built for DJs and electronic music professionals, announced that as of the end of 2025 its catalog has grown to more than 417,000 artists and 36,000 labels, serving a growing international community of DJs and electronic music professionals. The milestone reflects accelerating global demand for curated, subscription-free platforms that prioritize high-quality releases and fair terms for artists.





Launched in 2022, Volumo focuses on streamlined music discovery and downloading for professional use. The platform's editorial approach aims to reduce catalog noise and help DJs find relevant tracks faster, while enabling artists to set pricing and present releases with their own descriptions and creative context.

Volumo has established partnerships with major global music distributors, supporting an expanding range of labels and independent creators. The company says its growth is driven by an increasing need for tools that support both music discovery and sustainable careers for artists in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

"There is an overwhelming amount of new music being released every day. Our goal is to help great music reach the right audiences," said Julia Afanasieva, Chief Marketing Officer at Volumo.

Sam Baker, Director of Communications, added: "This milestone confirms that DJs and artists are looking for smarter, more transparent ways to work with digital music catalogs. We'll continue improving tools that respect the craft and the economics of music-making."

About Volumo

Founded in 2021 by Anton Severynenko, Oleksandr Dzyubenko, and Denys Borysov, Volumo is an independent digital music store serving DJs, producers, and electronic music labels worldwide. The platform champions transparency, fair compensation, and a subscription-free model, offering a clean interface designed for professional music workflows.

