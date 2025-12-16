PaaS leader ensures seamless migrations and uninterrupted payment operations

Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced it has successfully upgraded its clients to meet the latest SEPA Instant Payments Regulation (IPR) and SWIFT SRG 2025 mandate, which came into effect October 9th and November 22nd, 2025, respectively. This announcement follows the major FedISO upgrade in July, which shifted trillions of dollars in payments to the new ISO 20022 messaging format.

SEPA IPR is a significant European milestone, requiring payments to be made within 10 seconds and at any time of day, throughout the year. Adoption was mandatory and Eurozone banks were compelled to meet strict deadlines, with January 9th, 2025 the deadline for receiving incoming instant payments and October 9th the deadline for sending outgoing instant payments. The latest deadline impacted more than 700 banks across Europe, with non-compliance penalties reaching at least 10% of annual net turnover.

SWIFT SRG 2025 is another seismic update, representing the biggest global mandate for the payments industry in more than half a century. SWIFT payments have historically been processed via the legacy MT messaging format, but this year XML-based ISO 20022 MX messaging became the new global standard for the highest volume SWIFT cross-border payment messages. The new format offers increased global interoperability, richer data, improved fraud detection, and operational efficiency. Failing to adapt is not an option: the network no longer supports MT messages after the November 22nd deadline.

Meeting these regulations proved a distinct challenge for banks, due to the tight timelines involved, operational complexity, and the constraints of legacy infrastructure. As such, many were unprepared or left making changes until the last minute: Volante's Big Survey 2025 found that, as of May 2025, only 36% of Dutch banks and 39% of Belgian banks were offering SEPA Instant Payments. Additionally, one in seven (14%) EMEA banks were still exploring options for SWIFT ISO 20022 compliance, only a few months before the deadline.

As a trusted modernization partner, Volante guided European and global customers as they prepared to meet the SEPA IPR 2025 and SWIFT SRG 2025 mandate deadlines. Supporting clients across multiple geographies, using both PaaS and on-premise infrastructure, Volante leveraged its ISO-native payments platform to deliver a seamless, disruption-free migration. Over a 48-hour 'go-live' weekend, all customers were successfully upgraded to the ISO 20022 MX format, ensuring full compliance across both mandates.

"Volante's support and solutions were integral to our successful migration," said Philip Benson, Senior Operations Manager at QIB (UK) plc. "Transition periods are normally a source of stress for businesses, as any disruption can wreak havoc on services, customers, and their users. But this wasn't the case here. Partnering with Volante meant migration occurred instantly and operations continued optimally. These upgrades, powered by Volante's advanced technology, allow us to fully embrace the future of payments and drive even more value for our customers."

"For more than two decades, our customers have relied on us as true partners in their modernization journey," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO at Volante Technologies. "Their continued trust reflected in these two successful regulatory upgrades is something we are deeply proud of. Both migrations had complicated elements but SRG 2025 was particularly complex, as it involved both technology and operational changes. However, regardless of the deployment model, we were able to help all our customers achieve compliance without disruption, delivering the level of service Volante customers have come to expect and rightfully so. Our solutions and support enable banks to comply today and innovate tomorrow."

"Volante's platform was built to be ISO-native and real-time ready, enabling seamless compliance and unlocking new opportunities for innovation," said Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Delivery Officer at Volante. "With this migration, banks have gained the ability to offer instant payments and ISO 20022-based services, to not only maintain compliance but future-proof their infrastructure."

Many banks met the SRG 2025 deadline by layering tactical fixes, such as message translation or transformation tools, on top of legacy payment systems. With compliance now achieved, this is the ideal moment to move toward ISO-native platforms to unlock the full value of ISO 20022 data.

The wave of compliance deadlines has yet to crest. In 2027, SEPA Instant Payment rules will apply to non-Euro area member states, meaning banks in countries such as Poland and Sweden should begin preparing for instant payments now. Volante will continue partnering with customers to help them adopt ISO-native, real-time capabilities and use these foundations to deliver value-added services into 2026 and beyond.

To learn more about Volante Technologies SEPA Instant Payments, please visit https://www.volantetech.com/sepa-instant-payments/. To learn more about Volante SWIFT cross-border payments, please visit https://www.volantetech.com/cross-border-payments/.

