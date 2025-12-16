Montran Corporation: Montran Launches Montran Africa, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to the Continent's Financial Future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran officially launched Montran Africa, its regional headquarters based out of Kenya-signaling a new era of partnership, proximity, and progress for the global fintech leader in one of the world's most dynamic financial ecosystems.

The event, attended by representatives from central banks, financial institutions, regulators, and industry leaders from across Africa, celebrated Montran's decades-long partnership with the continent and the formalization of its regional operations. The Nairobi-based headquarters will serve as a hub for client engagement, implementation support, and innovation across Africa's rapidly evolving financial landscape.

"Africa is experiencing one of the most exciting transformations in global finance," said Alexander Esca, CEO of Montran. "The launch of Montran Africa reflects our enduring commitment to the continent. We have long been part of Africa's financial journey-today, we are taking that relationship even deeper."

Under the leadership of Wohoro Ndohho, Regional Executive Director of Montran Africa, the new office will enable closer collaboration with clients, faster delivery, and tailored solutions for Africa's diverse markets. Montran's systems already power key national and regional infrastructures across the continent, enabling real-time, secure, and interoperable financial transactions.

"This launch is both a celebration and a commitment," said Wohoro Ndohho. "A celebration of what we have achieved with our partners across Africa-and a commitment that Montran will continue investing, innovating, and collaborating to deliver the next generation of financial infrastructure that supports inclusion, resilience, and growth."

Across Africa, Montran's solutions power the backbone of financial markets, supporting millions of users daily. From RTGS and ACH systems to CSDs, IPS platforms, and cross-border payment hubs, Montran's infrastructure drives interoperability, inclusion, and innovation. Its technologies are foundational to national and regional financial systems-ensuring stability, transparency, and ongoing modernization across diverse markets.

The establishment of Montran Africa marks a new chapter in the company's partnership with the continent. As Africa accelerates toward digital transformation and cross-border financial integration, Montran invites all stakeholders to join this shared journey.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more atwww.montran.com.

