iFAST Global Bank Integrates 60+ Digital Wallets Worldwide to Transform How UK Expats and Workers Send Money Home

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Global Bank has expanded its global remittance capabilities, allowing customers in the UK to transfer money directly from their Multi-Currency Current Account to over 60 digital wallets worldwide through the iFAST Global Bank app.

The bank's growing network of digital wallet partners now spans Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, and beyond. Across Southeast Asia, the iFAST Global Bank app enables payments to leading digital wallets such as DANA, GoPay, LinkAja, OVO and ShopeePay in Indonesia; Touch 'n Go eWallet from Malaysia; and GCash and Maya from the Philippines. In Pakistan, prominent partners include JazzCash, easypaisa, NayaPay, SadaPay and Upaisa. The bank has also partnered with leading players in Africa such as Airtel and MTN, supporting transfers to markets including Madagascar, Rwanda and Uganda.

The EzWallet feature addresses long-standing challenges around the cost and accessibility of cross-border remittances. With iFAST Global Bank, UK-based expats and workers can send money directly to digital wallets in their home countries, removing the need for recipients to hold a bank account or visit a physical pay-out location.

Most recipients can receive the funds within the same day, subject to recipient's country and bank. All transfers made under Cross-Currency International Payments via iFAST Global Bank are free of charge*, providing customers a transparent and cost-efficient experience.

"The EzWallet expansion reflects our commitment to building a truly global bank. By bringing more digital wallet partners onboard, we are making remittances more affordable and accessible for our customers," said Inayat Kashif, CEO of iFAST Global Bank.

For the full list of supported digital wallet partners, visit www.ifastgb.com/en/transfer/ezwallet

*Same currency international transfer may charge. T&Cs apply.

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$30.62 billion as at 30 September 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

