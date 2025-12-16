Garo AB: GARO appoints Tobias Byfeldt as new President and CEO

GARO has appointed Tobias Byfeldt as its new President and CEO. Tobias most recently held the position of Business Area Director for PIAB Group's Lifting Automation Division, which is part of the Investor-owned Patricia Industries. Tobias will assume the role of President and CEO as soon as possible, but no later than within six months.

Tobias holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and has previously, during his career, served as CEO of Kollmorgen Automation AB, as well as Vice President at Regal Rexnords Division Autonomous Mobile Solutions and successfully leading teams in several different countries. He has a proven track record of delivering strong results in an international environment, along with a passion for building a winning culture.

"GARO is a strong brand with a product offering characterized by innovation and the highest quality, giving it a unique position to deliver customized solutions in both power supply and E-mobility. I look forward to working together with the organization and developing the business both in Sweden and internationally. At the same time, it will be particularly exciting to be part of the electrification transition that is so important to the world," says Tobias Byfeldt.

"We are very pleased that Tobias Byfeldt will become our new President and CEO and would like to warmly welcome him to GARO. Tobias has a solid background, combined with the right leadership capabilities and determination for the assignment of taking GARO to the next level and creating profitable growth and a winning corporate culture," says Chairman of the Board, Axel Barnekow Widmark.

