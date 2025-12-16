Nanoform Finland Oyj: Inside information: Nanoform announces new midterm business targets for 2030

Nanoform Finland Plc | Inside Information | December 16, 2025 at 07:00:00 EET

Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced new midterm business targets for 2030. Nanoform's priorities for its 2026-2030 strategy period are to have:

3 Nanoformed medicines launched by 2030

Income* growth >50% CAGR** 2026-2030

EBIT margin >30% by 2030

*Revenue + other operating income (milestones, fees, royalties, profit shares etc.)

**Compound annual growth rate

Since the IPO in 2020, Nanoform have scaled up two technologies, built two dozen R&D lines, several cleanrooms and GMP lines, GMP Quality Control labs, and added formulation expertise to its offering. We have built first a paper-based quality management system and then digitized it, implemented SAP, SCADA, Trackwise Digital eQMS, Workiva, scaled up and taught our AI engine STARMAP® to be fast and accurate. We received a single-API clinical license followed by a multi-API commercial license, enabled and sponsored several clinical trials and manufactured their materials. We filed and won several new patents and secured over 50 new clients across three continents, including 12 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, while successfully delivering more than 100 customer projects. During (2020-2025) our annual income grew ~45% CAGR while the number of projects run in parallel grew from a few to a few dozen.

During the next five years Nanoform will launch several nanoformed small molecule based products together with partners onto the global markets, the income is expected to grow at >50% CAGR per year, while the costs are expected to grow <5% CAGR per year, leading at the end of 2030 to an EBIT margin >30%. On the biologics side, the main focus is to get GMP capabilities and enable multiple customers' clinical trials, paving the way for nanoforming to become a significant technology in the major industrial shift from intravenous delivery to subcutaneous delivery of biologicals.

Edward Hæggström, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Today we announced our strategy for the next 5-years, where we aim to breach 'The Wall' in both small molecules and biologics. On the small molecules side, we target to have several Nanoformed medicines in pharmacies globally within 5 years, while on the biologics side we target clinical data with multiple customers supporting nanoforming as a significant technology in the major industrial shift from intravenous delivery to subcutaneous delivery of biologics".

Nanoform hosts its in-person Capital Markets Day (CMD) Tuesday, December 16th, 2025, in Helsinki at Nanoform's headquarters and commercial cGMP manufacturing site.

CMD presentation materials can be found on www.nanoform.com/en/investors/capital-markets-day-2025/. A transcript will be published on the same website after the event.

