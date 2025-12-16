India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has brought more than 830 MW of a 1 GW solar project in Rajasthan into commercial operation, with full commissioning expected soon.From pv magazine India SJVN advanced commissioning at its 1 GW Bikaner solar project in Rajasthan after its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL), began commercial operations of an additional 100.56 MW. Cumulative commissioned capacity now stands at 830.70 MW, with the remaining capacity expected to come online in the near term. The utility has secured power purchase agreements covering the full project capacity, ...

