Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2025 11:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southchip's operating revenue has grown for 11 quarters in a row

BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southchip is one of the leading companies specialized in analog and embedded IC design. The company focuses on high-end consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial computing, and is committed to providing customers with end-to-end comprehensive solutions.

In the first three quarters of 2025, Southchip achieved operating revenue of approximately RMB 2.38 billion, representing a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 25.34%.

Specifically, its operating revenue in Q3 2025 reached around RMB 910.26 million, marking a YoY surge of 40.26% and hitting a record high for a single quarter. Since the company's listing in 2023, it has maintained consecutive operating revenue growth for 11 quarters.

This year, Southchip has also achieved key business breakthroughs in chips for automotive, AI, industrial, and other sectors, with the revenue contribution from these areas rising rapidly.

For the first three quarters of 2025, Southchip's gross profit margin stood at approximately 36.98%, a decrease of about 4 percentage points from the same period last year, mainly affected by product mix adjustments and price fluctuations of certain products.

Notably, the gross profit margin in Q3 2025 was 36.99%, reflecting a sequential improvement from Q2. The company continued its trend of robust R&D investment growth this year: R&D expenses for the first three quarters of 2025 totaled RMB 458.90 million, exceeding the full-year R&D investment in 2024, with an R&D expense ratio of 19.28%.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/southchips-operating-revenue-has-grown-for-11-quarters-in-a-row-302643097.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.