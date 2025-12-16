Axi Trader LLC: Axi Celebrates 18 Years by Giving Back Through Community Initiatives

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a leading global provider of online CFD and FX trading, celebrated its 18th anniversary this October, marking nearly two decades of growth, excellence, and commitment to making a positive impact.

Founded in 2007, the Australian-based broker has evolved from a two-person startup into a highly respected global group of companies, with over 400 staff members representing over 45 nationalities across nine offices worldwide, including among others Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Dubai, the Philippines, India, and Vanuatu.

Across its global offices, Axi teams came together through a mix of in-person and virtual events - from shared lunches to cultural festivities and online gatherings - celebrating the company's journey and achievements.

Adding deeper purpose to the milestone, the broker launched a series of community initiatives designed to give back in meaningful ways. Highlights included donation of goods to Foodbank NSW & ACT, a food relief organisation in Australia providing meals to Australians in need; collaboration with NCSF Uplift in Singapore to support individuals with special needs through inclusive fitness sessions; and a visit by Axi employees in India to the Swami Vivekanand Social Service Trust - a non-profit and development organisation - where they spent time with children through shared meals, games, and gifts.

"Celebrating 18 years is a proud moment for all of us - but our story is about more than growth; it's also about purpose," said Rajesh Yohannan, CEO of Axi. "Our anniversary was an opportunity to support our communities and contribute to causes that make a positive difference in people's lives."

As Axi remains committed to providing the edge to its traders and partners worldwide, the broker remains equally dedicated to fostering a culture of care, community, and purpose.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

