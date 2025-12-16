Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
16.12.2025 11:12 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Digital Power's C&I GFM ESS Passes Extreme Ignition Test

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power's Commercial and Industrial Hybrid Cooling Grid Forming Energy Storage System (C&I GFM ESS) has successfully passed a stringent extreme ignition test witnessed by TÜV Rheinland. Conducted at a national key fire safety lab, the test is the industry's first fire assessment of an ESS in compliance with the latest UL 9540A:2025 standard.

Huawei Digital Power's C&I GFM ESS Passes Extreme Ignition Test

Extreme Challenge: Rigorous Test Environment

The test was designed to create the industry's most demanding verification environment, evaluating the safety performance of ESSs under extreme ignition scenarios. A pack-level overcharge method was used to trigger simultaneous thermal runaway in 60 battery cells. Compared with tests involving only single or a few cells, the severity of this assessment increases exponentially.

Further rigor was ensured through the following conditions:

  1. The open-door ignition test method specified in UL 9540A:2025 is employed to maximize oxygen availability.
  2. All packs are fully charged to 100% SOC.
  3. All proactive and passive fire suppression systems are disabled during testing, requiring the ESSs to rely solely on their intrinsic design to withstand combustion at full energy capacity.

Proven Strength: Five-Level Protection System

Under these extreme conditions, Huawei's C&I GFM ESS demonstrated outstanding safety performance, supported by its innovative five-level protection design.

  1. Inter-cell thermal isolation: It effectively slows down the thermal runaway propagation between cells, providing the first defense for system safety.
  2. All-metal pack enclosure: The enclosure can withstand temperatures higher than 1500°C, maintaining structural integrity even under intense fire to minimize damage.
  3. Positive-pressure oxygen blocking and directional smoke exhaust: This innovative design redirects combustibles, significantly reducing fire impact.
  4. Fireproof labyrinth design: All ESS sealing surfaces feature a labyrinth structure to effectively prevent flame spread.
  5. Enhanced container fire resistance: The container is armored to provide comprehensive fire protection.

Data Evidence: Key Indicators Demonstrating Excellent Performance

Test data robustly validates the safety and reliability of Huawei's C&I GFM ESS. When the fire temperature reached961°C, the highest cell temperature of an adjacent ESS was only 45.3°C, well below the threshold for opening the cell explosion-proof valve. The system fully complied with UL 9540A:2025 requirements, with no fire propagation between units.

The recorded peak heat release rate (HRR) was 3 MW. Total combustion lasted less than three hours before self-extinguishing. Under open-door burning conditions, the system rapidly managed heat release, demonstrating superior thermal management capability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846494/Huawei_Digital_Power_s_C_I_GFM_ESS_Passes_Extreme_Ignition_Test.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-digital-powers-ci-gfm-ess-passes-extreme-ignition-test-302643305.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.