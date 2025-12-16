Equiti Group: Equiti partners with Uber as the UAE's first brand to activate in-journey advertising

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech provider, has partnered with Uber to become the first brand in the UAE to launch an in-journey advertising campaign. Using Uber's newly launched Journey Ads, the campaign marks a bold step forward in how fintech brands engage with high-value consumers, establishing a strong and sustained presence during moments of peak rider attention.

At the heart of the campaign is a message that defines Equiti's brand outlook, "Forward is the mindset" - a statement that reflects Equiti's belief in constant progress and its commitment to serving ambitious individuals. As a regional financial Superbrand, Equiti is built for people who aim higher. This Uber brings that mindset to life, connecting with passengers who value momentum, growth and financial confidence.

A milestone for both brands

Uber's Premium Audience Signals enable brands to target high-net-worth and emerging affluent passengers using first-party data, including lifestyle patterns, ride behaviour, preferred vehicle types, event attendance and visits to luxury destinations. Delivered in a 100% share-of-voice, logged-in environment, the platform provides a reliable, cookie-less ecosystem for precise targeting. By combining behavioural insights with a distraction-free experience, Uber enables brands to connect directly with affluent audiences.

Commenting on the activation, Chantelle Johnson, Equiti's CMO, said: "As a Superbrand built on innovation, we're proud to be the first in the UAE to partner with Uber. Leading from the front is in our DNA, and this campaign reflects our commitment to exploring bold, future-focused channels that move the industry forward."

Riccardo Camon, Equiti's Group Head of Marketing, added: "We were able to align and launch so quickly because both brands share the same values: making journeys easier and supporting people every step of the way."

This campaign marks a milestone for Equiti and Uber's in-journey advertising in the UAE. As the first mover, Equiti has set a new benchmark for fintech brands to drive impact through mobility media and first-party data targeting.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606487/equiti_Logo.jpg

