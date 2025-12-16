Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of half-yearly financial report.
The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the six months ended 31 October 2025 are published.
Tobi Teriba
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
Telephone: 020 3753 1910
16 December 2025