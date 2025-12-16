Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of half-yearly financial report.

The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the six months ended 31 October 2025 are published.

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

16 December 2025