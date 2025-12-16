Anzeige
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Van Market to Surpass USD 203 Billion by 2030 with Electric Vans Advancing at 10.92% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India , Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global van market is projected to grow from USD 163.29 billion in 2025 to USD 203.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.46%. Rising e-commerce demand, stricter emission rules, and expanding fast-charging networks are reshaping investment and product decisions.

Mordor_Intelligence_Logo

Electric vans are gaining momentum as policy support encourages fleet adoption despite higher upfront costs. Collaborations like Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Tata-Iveco are helping standardize platforms, reduce costs, and navigate semiconductor shortages. While supply chain challenges persist, narrowing total cost-of-ownership for electric models is driving strong growth prospects for the van segment through 2030.

Key Drivers Influencing Market Trends

Rapid Growth in E-Commerce Delivery Networks: Rising online shopping is driving delivery companies to expand urban routes, while large e-commerce players are encouraging the shift to electric fleets. City-based micro-fulfilment centers favor smaller, agile vans that can handle frequent stops efficiently. Advanced features like real-time routing and over-the-air updates are becoming essential, and strong consumer expectations for fast delivery continue to sustain van demand even amid broader economic uncertainty.

Push Toward Emission-Free Urban Areas: New regulations are driving van manufacturers and fleet operators toward electric models. Cities and countries are increasingly limiting traditional combustion engines, while strong policy support in key markets is making electric vans a strategic priority. As a result, fleets are rethinking replacement schedules and investing more in battery-powered vehicles, even with higher upfront costs.

Regional Market Overview

Europe remains the largest van market, supported by strong emission rules, extensive charging infrastructure, and coordinated city policies. Automakers are investing heavily in electric van development, while expanding zero-emission zones ensure steady demand for cleaner vehicles.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing van market, fuelled by strong manufacturing capacity and supportive regional policies. Investments in local production and expanding supply chains are reducing costs and positioning the region as a key driver of future market growth.

Segmentation Insights

By Vehicle Type

  • Cargo Van
  • Passenger Van
  • Minivan
  • Panel Van

By Tonnage Capacity

  • Up to 2 Tons
  • 2-3 Tons
  • 3-5.5 Tons

By Propulsion Type

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
  • Hybrid
  • Plug-in Hybrid
  • Battery Electric

By End-Use

  • Commercial
  • Personal

Companies Profiled in Van Market

Ford Motor Company
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
Stellantis N.V.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Renault Group
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
General Motors Company
Hyundai Motor Company
Kia Corporation
SAIC Motor (Maxus)
BYD Auto Co. Ltd.
Isuzu Motors Ltd.
Tata Motors Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus
Iveco Group N.V.
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
Geely Auto Group (Farizon)
Changan Automobile

