Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.12.2025 12:09 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) 
Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Dec-2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.962 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1134099 
 
CODE: INFU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1390062831 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1390062831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     INFU LN 
LEI Code:   549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 
Sequence No.: 411657 
EQS News ID:  2246526 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246526&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 05:35 ET (10:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.