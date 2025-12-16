The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

Director Number of Shares Stacey Cartwright 3,400

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Stacey Cartwright 2



Reason for the notification



Senior Independent Director/Vice Chair b)



Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 11-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.768 3,400 50,211.20 Aggregated 14.768 3,400 50,211.20

Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.