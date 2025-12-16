



JAKARTA, Dec 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PT TASPEN (Persero), Indonesia's pension and social insurance administrator for civil servants and public officials, is strengthening its digital transformation efforts by launching a biometric-based monthly authentication system. This initiative aims to ensure accurate pension distribution while improving accessibility for millions of retirees across the country.The new system is integrated into Andal by TASPEN, a mobile application available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Using facial recognition technology, retirees can now verify their identity remotely with a simple selfie, eliminating the need to visit TASPEN branch offices or payment partners in person.As of October 2025, more than 1.63 million retired civil servants have successfully completed biometric authentication through Andal by TASPEN, indicating strong adoption and confidence in TASPEN's digital solutions. TASPEN Corporate Secretary Henra highlighted the initiative as a significant step toward modernizing public service delivery."Our Biometric Authentication feature reflects TASPEN's commitment to building a world-class digital service ecosystem. We want to ensure retirees can access their benefits safely and conveniently from anywhere," he said.Retired civil servants without prior biometric data can register directly through the app by scanning their national ID and completing guided facial verification. The system supports both claim and nonclaim services, offering greater flexibility and reducing administrative bottlenecks. Biometric authentication is required to ensure that pension benefits are delivered only to the rightful recipients, strengthening identity assurance and preventing fraud or impersonation. If participants do not complete the authentication, the system cannot validate their eligibility status, which may result in temporary withholding of monthly pension disbursement until verification is successfully completed.This initiative aligns with Indonesia's national agenda to enhance digital governance, streamline public services, and promote inclusive technology adoption. It also strengthens TASPEN's position at the regional level. TASPEN recently welcomed a benchmarking visit from Cambodia's National Social Assistance Fund (NSAF), which sought insights into TASPEN's digital pension management practices.Through continuous investment in digital innovation, TASPEN aims to establish itself as a leading reference for modern, secure, and efficient pension administration across Asia.PT TASPEN (Persero), formally referred to as the Civil Servants' Savings and Insurance Corporation, is an Indonesian state-owned enterprise mandated to administer old-age savings insurance and pension fund programs for State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and State Officials. Established on 17 April 1963, PT TASPEN (Persero) has consistently played a significant role in promoting social welfare and financial security for Indonesia's public sector workforce. At present, PT TASPEN (Persero) offers an array of products and services, including: Work Accident Security Program (Jaminan Kecelakaan Kerja/JKK), Death Security Program (Jaminan Kematian/JKM), Old-Age Savings Program (Tabungan Hari Tua/THT),and Pension Program.About PT TASPEN (Persero)PT TASPEN (Persero) currently serves as The First Chairman of the Asian Civil Service Pension Association (ACSPA), an association of civil service social security administrators in Asia, with members including Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia. PT TASPEN (Persero) prioritizes participant convenience and security through the implementation of its digital super-app, Andal by TASPEN.For information, participants can contact the Call Center at 1500919, visit the official website www.taspen.co.id, tcare.taspen.co.id, or access all official socialmedia channels of PT TASPEN (Persero).Source: PT TASPEN (Persero)