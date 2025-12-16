The automotive giant will leverage its plants in Kentucky and Michigan, along with its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology know-how, to provide solutions for energy infrastructure and the expanding data center market. The company plans to begin shipping battery energy storage systems (BESS) in 2027.From ESS News Ford is repurposing underutilized electric vehicle battery capacity and pivoting toward "higher-return opportunities" in the energy storage sector. The automotive giant said Monday it will invest roughly $2 billion in the next two years to scale the new business. Initial production ...

