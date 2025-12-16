Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Announces Acquisition of P6 Technologies' Carbon Intensity Platform

The acquisition enhances and accelerates Anew's industry-leading lifecycle analysis and carbon-intensity modeling for low carbon gas markets

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Anew Climate, a global leader in low-carbon fuels and climate solutions, today announced the acquisition of assets and intellectual property from P6 Technologies, a lifecycle assessment and carbon-intensity (CI) software provider supporting the decarbonization of global fuel supply chains. This strategic investment marks a significant advancement in Anew's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for carbon intensity measurement and market-based climate solutions worldwide.

Through the acquisition, Anew brings P6's proprietary technology, datasets, and software platforms in-house, along with key engineering and product talent to accelerate innovation. Anew plans to integrate P6's advanced lifecycle analysis capabilities into Anew's existing CI tools, models, and expertise to create "Anew CI," a new technology platform that will enable Anew's clients to:

Streamline CI and credit revenue calculations

Generate compliance outputs instantly for key programs

Track and forecast credits and markets with confidence

Leverage machine learning and AI-powered insights to optimize credit monetization

"As carbon-intensity accounting becomes more critical in clean fuel markets, accuracy and transparency are essential," said Angela Schwarz, CEO at Anew Climate. "With the acquisition of P6 Technologies' assets and the launch of Anew CI, we're combining best-in-class expertise and technology to set a new standard for data-driven climate action, delivering environmental integrity and precision in carbon intensity measurement."

Anew CI builds on Anew's broader technology ecosystem, including its Epoch Evaluation Platform for forest carbon quantification, creating a cohesive and scalable digital infrastructure across nature-based and engineered climate solutions. This expansion strengthens Anew's ability to support fuel producers, obligated parties, corporations, and global partners as they navigate emerging low-carbon fuel standards and market-based climate programs.

"Anew is the right company to acquire and advance the P6 technology," said Peter Bernard, CEO of P6. "Their scale and market expertise will allow the platform to reach new applications and deliver even greater value for companies seeking accurate, defensible life-cycle assessment outcomes."

Anew CI will be available to customers beginning in Q1 2026, with additional integrations and enhancements scheduled throughout the year.

About Anew

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

