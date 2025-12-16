The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Phosphate Production Curtailments in Brazil

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Due to the recent sharp increase in sulfur prices, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has started activities to idle single super phosphate (SSP) production at its Fospar and Araxá facilities in Brazil.

Mosaic has also suspended future purchases of sulfur. Mosaic may review these decisions after 30 days.

Mosaic is committed to its mission of helping the world grow the food it needs while maintaining competitiveness in global markets. Mosaic's operations in Brazil play a critical role in supporting reliable fertilizer availability and global food security.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

