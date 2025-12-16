Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV: TSLV) (OTCQB: TSLVF) (FSE: TOV0) ("Tier One" or the "Company"), through its Peruvian subsidiary Magma Minerals S.A.C., is pleased to announce the renewal of its social access agreement with the local Chipispaya community at its flagship Curibaya project in southern Peru. The agreement, now in effect through June 11th, 2026, can be extended with community assembly approval. As part of the agreement, Tier One has committed to continuing to support local employment and training initiatives.

Peter Dembicki, CEO of Tier One, commented, "We are very pleased to extend our partnership with the Chipispaya community, whose collaboration continues to allow us to responsibly advance Curibaya. Securing this renewed social access agreement provides Tier One with the access required to prepare for the next phase of drilling which seeks to unlock the significant high-grade silver-gold and copper potential we see at the Cambaya corridors, which have never been drilled, and across the broader project area."

Located on a prolific copper porphyry belt, the 17,000-hectare Curibaya project hosts high-grade silver, gold and copper exploration potential. Despite extensive mineralization indicators, only a fraction of the property has been explored. Six distinct high-grade silver-gold mineralized kilometric corridors and a compelling copper porphyry target have been identified. The Company is now preparing for its next drill campaign to start in Q1 2026, planned to focus on expanding its highest-priority silver-gold target: the Cambaya area.

Qualified Person

Christian Rios (SVP of Exploration), P.Geo, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in South America. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company is also actively reviewing other resource projects in South America with a longer-term goal of selectively rebuilding a pipeline of prospects for future exploration.

Forward Looking Information and General Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with the Company's plans for future exploration, including drilling, at its Curibaya project. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca.

