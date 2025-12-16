Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into Exploration Agreements (the "Agreements") with Takla Nation ("Takla") for the Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul") and the RDP copper-gold project ("RDP"), both located in Northcentral B.C. (see Figure 1).

The Agreements establish a mutually beneficial and cooperative relationship whereby communication and collaboration between Takla and Pacific Ridge are key factors, providing the parties certainty in their relationship throughout the advancement of Kliyul and RDP.

About Kliyul

100% owned by Pacific Ridge, Kliyul is located in the prolific Quesnel Terrane close to existing infrastructure. The Kliyul Main Zone ("KMZ") hosts 334.1 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.33% copper equivalent ("CuEq")*, 0.15% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 0.95 g/t silver, or 2.42 billion pounds CuEq*, which includes 1.11 billion pounds of copper, 2.74 million ounces of gold and 10.22 million ounces of silver, in the Inferred Mineral Resource category (see news release dated September 18, 2025) and remains open for expansion. KMZ is just one target area along an underexplored 6-km long mineralized trend (see Figure 2).

About RDP

100% owned by the Company, RDP is located in B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone district, 40km west of Pacific Ridge's flagship Kliyul. In 2025, the Company completed five drill holes at the Day target (see Figure 3) with drill hole RDP-25-011 returning 112.2m of 1.35% CuEq* (0.76% copper, 0.86 g/t gold, and 3.16 g/t Ag) within 405.0 m of 0.71% CuEq* (0.44% copper, 0.38 g/t Au and 1.87 g/t silver) (see news release dated October 16, 2025). This is the best intercept ever recorded at RDP, surpassing the previous best intercept of 107.2 m of 1.39% CuEq* (0.63% copper, 1.10 g/t gold, and 2.91 g/t silver) within 497.2m of 0.66% CuEq* (0.37%Cu, 0.40 g/t Au, 1.60 g/t Ag), which was returned in drill hole RDP-22-005 (see news release dated October 25, 2022).

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. The Kliyul Main Zone, just one target area at Kliyul, hosts 334.1 million tonnes grading 0.33% CuEq*(0.15% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 0.95 g/t silver) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category (see news release dated September 18, 2025). In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

*C uEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x AuR/CuR x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.60/lb, $Au = US$2,600/oz., and Ag = US$30.00/oz.

There has been no metallurgical recovery testing on Kliyul mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 80%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 60%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 60%

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

