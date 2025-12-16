Keepit, the SaaS data protection company, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Data Protection 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US52971725, December 2025).

"We built Keepit to give organizations control over their data-no matter what happens," said Frederik Schouboe, Keepit Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer. "We believe being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape affirms the strength of our architecture and the impact it has on our customers. Our independent cloud, our immutable storage, and our focus on fast, intuitive recovery all reflect our belief that data protection should be simple, secure, and ready for the future."

Keepit platform core capabilities

Vendor-independent cloud infrastructure

Keepit runs its own private cloud data centers across the EU (Denmark and Germany), Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. This dedicated infrastructure gives customers full data sovereignty and eliminates dependencies on public cloud platforms. It supports global compliance, long-term retention needs, and strong security postures.

Immutable by design architecture and security

Keepit's proprietary object storage uses a blockchain-like Merkle tree structure that ensures immutability by design. Encryption in transit and at rest, logical air-gapping, and anomaly detection further protect data from ransomware and ensure data integrity.

Unified multi-SaaS protection

The platform provides protection for a wide set of cloud applications, including Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Okta, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Atlassian, Dynamics 365, Azure DevOps, and Power Platform. Organizations manage all workloads through a single interface with built-in compliance, reporting, and audit support.

Advanced recovery and search

Keepit offers point-in-time snapshots, rapid indexing, smart search with preview, cross-user and in-place restore options, and guided disaster recovery workflows. These capabilities are designed to reduce downtime and streamline the recovery process during critical incidents.

Predictable, transparent pricing

Seat-based pricing with unlimited data retention, no egress or volume-based fees, and free offboarding removes cost uncertainty. This model makes budgeting simpler and eliminates surprise charges that are common in usage-based pricing approaches.

Keepit's innovation focus

API-driven, vendor-neutral architecture

Keepit's cloud-native platform is built from the ground up for SaaS workloads. Its modular design enables rapid onboarding of new applications as business needs evolve.

Multi-tenant, MSP-ready capabilities

The platform includes white-labeling and advanced tenant management features tailored for managed service providers, helping partners deliver scalable, efficient data protection services.

Keepit's platform differentiates itself because it owns the entire technology stack and uses no subprocessors or third-party infrastructure. This independence gives the company full freedom to innovate, remove external constraints, and evolve the platform at the pace customers and markets demand. By controlling every layer-from infrastructure to application logic-Keepit can respond quickly to emerging threats, expand protection across new SaaS services, and deliver capabilities shaped directly by customer needs.

"Organizations rely on SaaS more than ever, and they need protection that is independent, resilient, and easy to use," Schouboe added. "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reinforces our commitment to delivering a platform that meets those needs-today and as the ecosystem evolves."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, over 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on Linkedin

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216574524/en/

Contacts:

RedIron PR for Keepit

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com