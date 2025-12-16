TEKCE Real Estate: TEKCE Expands Global Reach With New Real Estate Partner and Affiliate Programs

TEKCE's new Partner and Affiliate Programs give property professionals and content creators real-time CRM visibility, white-label access to 7,000+ verified listings, and a transparent, trackable workflow for overseas sales.

MALAGA, Spain, Dec. 16, 2025announced an expanded Partner Program and a new Affiliate Program that make cross-border property sales more transparent and mutually rewarding. The programs run on the MyTEKCE platform and a white-label version of the TEKCE App, giving partners and affiliates real-time tracking, branded client experiences, and access to TEKCE's 7,000+ property portfolio across Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus.

"Real estate is ultimately a trust business. We built our model so every stakeholder can clearly see what's happening, when, and why," said Özkan Tekçe, COO of TEKCE Real Estate. "Through MyTEKCE and our partner ecosystem, you don't just collaborate with us, you work transparently inside our system with your brand, your clients, and full process visibility from first inquiry to commission payout."

Global reach and local control

Designed for brokerages and independent advisors, TEKCE's Partner Program enables a Dubai agent serving a buyer for Spain or a Stockholm advisor serving a client for Türkiye, to work within TEKCE's infrastructure and inventory while retaining their client relationships.

MyTEKCE, state-of-the-art international real estate partnership platform developed by TEKCE, allows users to register, track, and manage clients transparently and in real-time. Partners are onboarded into the platform, where they can track client status in TEKCE's CRM.

TEKCE App is available as a white-label solution so partners can present thousands of listings under their own brand identity while leveraging TEKCE's portfolio. This combines enterprise-grade scale with local personalization. The work hundreds of TEKCE team members put in every day ultimately flows through to our partners, empowering them with the full strength of our collective expertise.

A win-win model for wider audiences

TEKCE's Affiliate Program extends beyond property professionals to alumni buyers and sellers, travel agencies, influencers, bloggers, YouTubers, SEO experts, digital marketers, and other creators with engaged audiences. After joining, affiliates generate unique links via MyTEKCE, connect their audiences to TEKCE listings, and earn referral income on verified transactions.

