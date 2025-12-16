Standard Modulus Carbon Fiber Market worth $4.50 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Standard Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Size by Product Type (Continuous, Long, Short), Application (Composites, Non-Composites), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Construction, Pipe & Tank), and Region - Forecast to 2030", is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2030 from USD 3.23 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The standard modulus carbon fiber market is driven by the presence of major global manufacturers, ongoing advancements in precursor and carbonization technologies, and rising demand from industries seeking strong and lightweight composite materials. As producers expand capacity and improve processing efficiency, standard modulus grades are becoming more consistent, cost-effective, and suitable for large-scale applications. Key sectors, including aerospace, wind energy, automotive, industrial machinery, sporting goods, and marine, are increasingly using standard modulus carbon fiber to enhance structural performance, reduce weight, and extend component life. Improvements in automated manufacturing methods, resin infusion systems, and fiber surface treatments are also enabling wider adoption across diverse composite and non-composite applications.

Standard Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 3.23 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.50 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.9%

Standard Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Trends & Insights:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, continuous fiber is expected to be the largest segment in the standard modulus carbon fiber market in 2030.

By application, the composites segment is expected to dominate the standard modulus carbon fiber market in 2030.

By end-use industry, the pipes & tanks segment is expected to be fastest-growing segment in the standard modulus carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites, Hexcel Corporation, and SGL Carbon SE were identified as some of the key players in the standard modulus based carbon fiber market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Ala Chemistry, Procotex, and China Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Standard Modulus Carbon Fiber Market"

180 - Tables

70 - Figures

300 - Pages

Government support for renewable energy projects, electric vehicle production, and domestic advanced material manufacturing is further accelerating regional and global market growth. Expanding wind turbine installations, increased use of composites in EV platforms, and sustained investment in space and defense programs are strengthening demand for standard modulus carbon fiber. With scaling production and ongoing process innovation, the market is positioned for steady expansion through 2030.

In 2024, short fiber accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value in the standard modulus carbon fiber market.

Short fiber accounted for the second-largest share of the standard modulus carbon fiber market in 2024 due to its broad applicability in high-volume manufacturing and cost-sensitive industries. These fibers are widely used in injection molding compounds, thermoplastic composites, additive manufacturing materials, and reinforcement fillers, offering improved mechanical strength and durability at a lower cost than continuous fibers. Their ease of processing and compatibility with automated molding systems make them an ideal choice for consumer goods, automotive components, electronics housings, and industrial equipment, where large production runs and material efficiency are critical. This versatility and scalability continue to elevate the demand for short standard modulus fibers across diverse end-use sectors.

The pipes & tanks industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the standard modulus carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

The pipes & tanks industry is projected to record the highest CAGR in the standard modulus carbon fiber market due to the rapid shift toward composite-based containment solutions in chemical processing, water treatment, energy storage, and industrial fluid management. Standard modulus carbon fiber offers high corrosion resistance, exceptional pressure tolerance, and long-term structural stability, making it an ideal reinforcement material for large-diameter pipes, high-pressure tanks, and underground infrastructure where traditional steel systems are prone to degradation. Growing adoption of composite pressure vessels for hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG), and industrial gases is further accelerating demand, as these applications require reliable fibers capable of maintaining mechanical integrity under continuous cyclic loading.

Europe accounts for the largest share of the global standard modulus carbon fiber market.

Europe accounts for the largest share of the standard modulus carbon fiber market due to its strong industrial base in aerospace, automotive, renewable energy, and high-performance manufacturing. The region hosts leading aircraft and automotive OEMs, such as Airbus, BMW, Rolls-Royce, and Safran, that rely heavily on standard modulus grades for structural components, lightweight modules, and composite assemblies. Europe's rapid expansion of offshore wind capacity, coupled with strict carbon-reduction regulations, has further accelerated the adoption of standard modulus carbon fiber in turbine blade reinforcements and energy-efficient engineering applications. Additionally, the presence of major carbon fiber producers, extensive R&D infrastructure, and government-backed innovation programs strengthens Europe's role as the largest and most mature market for standard modulus carbon fiber.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (USA), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Synesqo (Belgium), Aksa Carbon (Turkey), Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Jilin Chemical Fiber Group (China), Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China), Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), UMATEX (Russia), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), China Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. (China), Changsheng (Langang) Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Jilin Jiyan High-Tech Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), and Alfa Chemistry (USA).

