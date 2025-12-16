Nasarawa State, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Hasetins, a leading company in the mineral processing sector, announces the groundbreaking of its 12,000 tons per annum state-of-the-art Rare Earth and Critical Metal Processing Plant, located in Nasarawa State, Nigeria.





In addition to the company mining sites, Hasetins also collects supplementary feedstocks from artisanal miners. These collaborations with artisanal miners also play a role in supporting local economies and livelihoods within mining communities by offering training, equipment, and a reliable market for their output.

The facility is crucial for processing the critical commodities essential for technology applications, including renewable energy solutions, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and defense systems. The global demand for these minerals is soaring, and Hasetins is positioned to meet this demand in a responsible and environmentally friendly manner.

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, proudly noted that Nasarawa State will host Nigeria's first-ever rare metal processing plant, which includes critical metals like platinum, uranium, and chromium. He said, "This is a huge investment that we should all be proud of, the government and the good people of Nasarawa. The potential is enormous. This investment will transform Nasarawa State into a hub for high-technology production," While he congratulated Hasetins for the huge investment that will bring development to the state.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, commended the investment, highlighting that the $400 million Rare Earth Plant is an eloquent testimony to the drive and willpower of the Nigerian people. He emphasized that the administration's policy of value addition rejects the colonial absurdity of exporting raw minerals at a loss, instead encouraging investors to separate, process, smelt, and refine extracted minerals for local beneficiation, skills transfer, and mass employment.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, congratulated Hasetins for the prodigious achievement of setting up an electro-minerals and rare earths processing plant with a 12,000 metric ton capacity. He stated the initiative was the type of investment and collaboration between Nigeria and other nations that the Federal Government will continue to encourage and would like to see more of. He also added that such investment and collaboration would create much-needed jobs for Nigerian youth and provide the electro-minerals and rare earths required to power the progress expected in the 21st century.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment underscored the project's strategic importance for job creation. She noted that a well-structured mining value chain can generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the skills spectrum, creating real opportunities for young people, women, and local suppliers. She also stressed the importance of dignified, safe, and fairly remunerated jobs and pledged the Ministry's support to ensure the initiative meets global occupational safety and health standards.

The Nasarawa Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, said, "I see a future where many natural resources can be produced in the state." He also highlighted the Governor's top priority since he got elected is to create an enabling environment that welcomes investors, which has then led to the massive improvement of security within the state.

In his address, Hasetins' Managing Director and CEO, Prince Jidayi, said the groundbreaking ceremony was a significant milestone not only for the company, but the community, the entire mining industry, and the country. He stated: "Rare earth elements and critical metals are vital to many of today's advanced technologies, everything from renewable energy solutions and electric vehicles to consumer electronics and defense systems."

The Hasetins' boss explained that the plant will not only boost local and national economies, it will equally create numerous job opportunities. He concluded by saying: "As we break ground, let us also break new ground in how we approach resource processing, let us embrace innovation, invest in our people, and prioritize sustainability. Together, we will create a legacy not only for our company but also for future generations."

