France's certification body says it has withdrawn eligibility for a lower solar VAT rate from four Chinese-made modules after finding traceability errors that altered their carbon footprint calculations.From pv magazine France Four solar modules from Chinese cell and module manufacturer DMEGC have been removed from France's list of products eligible for the reduced 5.5% value-added tax rate after an error was identified in component traceability, according to French certification body Certisolis. The reduced rate applies only to modules meeting a carbon footprint threshold of less than 530 kg ...

