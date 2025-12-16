ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 expands its E-Filing Suite with the launch of 990 series for Nonprofits

The addition of Form 990 Series filing expands the Tax1099 suite of IRS-approved e-filing solutions. Nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations can now e-file Form 990 series, including amendments, and meet IRS requirements.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing platform, is expanding its e-filing capabilities with the addition of the Form 990 series to its platform. This will be in addition to its robust lineup of forms, including 1099 Forms , Payroll Forms, ACA forms, as well as State Filing options.

The Form 990 series (Form 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF, 990-N, 990-T) is used by non-profits and tax-exempt organizations to report on their financial activities. It gives an insight into their operations and practices, as well as whether they are compliant with federal tax laws.

The forms must be filed by eligible charitable organizations, churches and religious organizations, private foundations, political organizations, and other nonprofit entities.

Tax1099 is offering e-filing services for the following 990 forms:

Form 990 (Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax): For organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets greater than or equal to $500,000.

Form 990-EZ (Short Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax): For organizations with gross receipts less than $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.

Form 990-PF (Return of Private Foundation): For use by private foundations.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For small tax-exempt organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.

Form 990-T (Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return and proxy tax under section 6033(e)): For tax-exempt organizations with gross income of $1,000 or more from unrelated business activities

Note: Most 990 forms must be filed by the organization by the 15th day of the fifth month after the tax year ends.

Benefits of E-filing With Tax1099

Guided filing process with in-built data validation and the option to choose manual entry or AI-assisted filing .

Get access to your forms from anywhere - desktop, mobile, or tablet.

Receive real-time notifications and alerts on your filing status.

Control who can access the forms with role-based access controls.

Get support via live chat, 24/7 AI-assisted chat, and email for any queries.

"This addition of the Form 990 series to our e-filing capabilities is a step in the right direction towards making tax reporting simpler, faster, and more accessible. Nonprofits and tax professionals deserve tools that keep pace with their evolving needs, and we're proud to deliver advanced, reliable e-filing tools that put efficiency and confidence at their fingertips," said Ed Pratt, Co-Founder & COO, Tax1099 .

About Zenwork Tax1099

Founded in 2010, Tax1099 is an IRS-authorized e-filing platform that processes millions of informational returns across federal and state jurisdictions for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms (including Form 941, 1095s, 1098s), Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, API integration, and 24/7 support. The platform has been recognized as a leader in e-filing service and are a two-time winner of 'Accountex User Favorite', Tax1099 has also been listed in the 2018 list of 'Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country'.

Learn more at www.tax1099.com

Contact Information

Name- Ed Pratt

Mail- ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: Zenwork Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax1099-expands-its-e-filing-suite-with-the-launch-of-990-series-1118055