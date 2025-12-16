Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.12.2025
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
PR Newswire
16.12.2025 13:42 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 15 December 2025 were:

812.18p Capital only (undiluted)
819.35p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 30th October 2025, the Company has 186,683,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,328,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


