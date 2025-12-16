On November 19, the 2026 Overseas Commercial Vehicle Partnership Summit was held in Shiyan, Hubei Province. During the Summit, Dongfeng G Series high-end truck brand has offically launched for overseas markets. Integrating top-tier global supply chains and having undergone rigorous testing, the G Series offers outstanding durability and cost efficiency. With leading technologies benchmarking against world-class brands, it aims to provide efficient transportation solutions for global customers. In his address, company leadership emphasized Dongfeng's continued investment in new energy and intelligent technologies, including the successful launch of a hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck with a range exceeding 800 kilometers, as well as a comprehensive product portfolio covering all powertrain types. By deepening localized operations and strengthening its marketing system, Dongfeng is accelerating the global expansion of its commercial vehicle business.

Highlights from the 2026 DongfengGlobal Partnership Summit

Shortly thereafter, on November 27, the 2026 Passenger Vehicle Global Partnership Summit was held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, bringing together partners from more than 100 countries worldwide. The conference provided a systematic interpretation of Dongfeng's overseas passenger vehicle strategy and officially launched the global debut and shipment of ten thousand units of DONGFENG VIGO, marking a further enrichment of its global product portfolio. Dongfeng's self-owned brands, including M-HERO and VOYAH, showcased their cutting-edge technologies in new energy and intelligent mobility. The company stated that it will work with partners to expand global markets by building a comprehensive overseas value chain covering R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and services.

At both Summits, Dongfeng Motor recognized outstanding overseas partners, while dealer representatives from various regions shared successful market expansion experiences, reflecting the philosophy of "unity and win-win cooperation." Through activities such as product showcases, factory tours, and test drives, participants gained in-depth insights into Dongfeng's technological capabilities and product performance.

Looking ahead to 2026, Dongfeng Motor reaffirmed its commitment to openness and collaboration, pledging to work hand in hand with global partners to jointly advance a greener and more intelligent future for the automotive industry, creating greater value for users worldwide.

