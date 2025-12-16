Teragonia Announces New AI-Powered Pricing Suite, the First Value Orchestration Engine for Margin Expansion and Pricing Precision

New Application Suite Unifies Price Governance, Elasticity Modeling, Bundling, And Promotional Optimization-Helping PE- backed Operators Turn Pricing Complexity Into Measurable EBITDA Lift.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Teragonia, a leader in AI-powered Value Orchestration technology for private equity firms and performance-driven operating teams, today announced the beta launch of a new Pricing Suite, an innovative new set of powerful, pricing-focused capabilities. Part of the AstradisTMRevenue Command Center, the Pricing Suite combines price governance, elasticity modeling, bundling intelligence, and promotion effectiveness into one orchestrated environment, helping operators move beyond dashboards and to coordinated, margin-driving action.

The Pricing Suite transforms pricing optimization from an episodic, high-cost exercise into a streamlined, continuously managed value lever, powered by a real-time feedback loop that recalibrates in response to dynamic market shifts, evolving consumer preferences, and competitor actions. The suite detects margin leakage, quantifies lift opportunities, benchmarks performance, and sequences actions for revenue and finance teams, turning complex pricing decisions into a unified, accountable workflow.

"Pricing is one of the highest-leverage opportunities in the mid-market, but also one of the most operationally fragmented and opaque," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, co-founder and chief executive officer for Teragonia. "Our new Pricing Suite closes the capability gap by, not just modeling scenarios, but showing operators where margin is slipping, what actions matter most, and what financial impact to expect," he added.

Teragonia's Pricing Suite provides a single environment where operators can diagnose issues, test scenarios, and execute actions; without requiring complex integrations or months of setup. Once activated, AstradisTM automatically maps required data entities and rapidly initializes underlying AI models.

Key capabilities of the Pricing Suite include:

Price Governance & Margin Protection - Ensuring margin integrity by detecting price rule violations, quantifying leakage, and providing one-click corrective actions.

Elasticity Modeling & Price Sensitivity Analysis - Surfacing high-leverage pricing opportunities by modeling SKU-level demand sensitivity and prioritizing the most impactful price moves.

Bundling Intelligence & Optimization - Identifying and optimizing high-value product bundles using co-purchase patterns, with real-time margin and ROI impact previews.

Promotion Effectiveness & Campaign Design - Analyzing promotion ROI, pinpointing winning and underperforming promotions, and simulating financial outcomes before campaigns launch.

Private-equity-backed operators are under mounting pressure to protect margin, streamline commercial execution, and create EBITDA lift within defined value-creation windows. While traditional business intelligence tools report what happened and decision intelligence models potential scenarios, operating teams still struggle with fragmented views and lack direct connections between insight to execution.

AstradisTM solves this challenge by providing a unified layer of action-surfacing the most urgent pricing issues, sequencing owner-specific tasks, and tracking resulting impact in real time.

"Executives know their biggest pricing opportunities aren't hidden; they're simply stuck across spreadsheets, dashboards, and siloed workflows," said Sai Mali Ananthanarayanan, Ph.D., Chief AI Officer and co-founder at Teragonia. "Our new Pricing Suite treats margin discipline the way PE treats financial controls-not as episodic projects, but as an always-on operating model that enforces rigor and real accountability," he added.

The Pricing Suite is fully integrated into the broader AstradisTM platform linking pricing, retention, expansion, and leakage controls into a single operational system that goes beyond retrospective dashboards by identifying prescriptive action steps and predictive outcomes.

To request a demonstration of the Pricing Suite, visit www.teragonia.com.

About Teragonia

Teragonia provides an AI-based Value Orchestration platform for private equity backed mid-market operators, helping them transform fragmented operational data into an execution-focused view of business performance. With Teragonia, mid-market leaders align their data, decisions and actions to maximize top-line and margin growth. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, Sao Paolo and Bengaluru. For more information visit teragonia.com.

