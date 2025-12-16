At CES 2026, dSPACE will showcase end-to-end test solutions that enable vehicle manufacturers to efficiently master the increasing complexity in the development of software-defined vehicles. At booth 4500 in West Hall, dSPACE will present a comprehensive validation portfolio with AI-supported software-in-the-loop and hardware-in-the-loop solutions for accelerated vehicle development.

AI is a strategic enabler throughout the entire development and test process. dSPACE has been exploring how the latest developments in generative and agentic AI technologies can support software-in-the-loop (SIL) testing and enable CI/CD pipelines for automated validation. In an exhibit, dSPACE will demonstrate a Visual Studio Code and GitHub Copilot solution for the automated generation of virtual ECUs for SIL tests.

SDV Development: CI/CT Pipeline Integration and Test Farm Management

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) require significantly faster and more short-cycle development and validation. To meet these requirements, dSPACE is demonstrating a CI/CT concept demo at CES that presents a scalable, cloud-native validation approach. The demo includes a GitLab pipeline, which is highly automated and integrated with VEOS, the dSPACE SIL test software, and SCALEXIO, the dSPACE HIL test platform, enabling continuous testing over the entire development cycle.

dSPACE is presenting a HIL Farm Management Demo, designed to ensure reliable execution of these pipelines and increase test efficiency, especially in the HIL field. This transparently displays the availability and utilization of the HIL systems as well as potential system errors. The aim is to reduce system downtimes and improve the utilization of existing test resources.

From SIL to HIL: Testing E-Mobility Across the Board

To ensure efficient and cost-optimized validation throughout the entire development process in both SIL and HIL contexts, software tools, models, and test artifacts must be seamlessly integrated into all validation phases. At CES, dSPACE will use its test solutions for battery charging and battery management systems to demonstrate how test efficiency can be increased through end-to-end SIL/HIL validation if the same test cases, simulation models, bus and network configurations, and user interfaces can be reused for both methods. For example, dSPACE offers solutions for testing charging technologies and battery management systems, where all functions, including conformance tests with HIL and SIL implementations, can be demonstrated with the same layouts and test cases. Developers benefit from significantly increased efficiency, accelerated development, and higher software quality.

Product Launches: New Radar Solution, Cybersecurity Test Framework, and Cost-Effective HIL-System

With DARTS ARROW, dSPACE presents a new radar solution for functional testing of radar sensors. DARTS ARROW was specially developed for use in end-of-line tests and periodic technical inspections (PTI) of radar-based driver assistance systems. The robust and cost-effective system is suitable for validating safety-relevant driver assistance systems such as emergency braking, lane departure warning, and distance control assistants. By realistically simulating traffic scenarios under controlled conditions, sensor errors can be detected, and the functionality of safety-critical assistance systems can be ensured over the entire lifecycle.

dSPACE will also be presenting HydraVision a scalable cybersecurity test framework for vehicle development. With an explorative approach and expandable test case templates, HydraVision enables the efficient integration of cybersecurity tests into the development process. This allows potential weak points to be identified, evaluated, and mitigated at an early stage. In this way, dSPACE supports manufacturers and suppliers in sustainably meeting the increasing safety requirements in the automotive industry.

The new SCALEXIO Essential system is an extension of the scalable dSPACE SCALEXIO real-time platform for hardware-in-the-loop testing. The system is designed for the development and validation of classic edge ECUs, particularly for mechatronic applications in the automotive, agricultural machinery, and construction machinery industries, and rounds off the HIL portfolio. SCALEXIO Essential comes with a fully-fledged software package. This means that the cost-efficient system is ready for immediate use.

dSPACE will be presenting its solutions at CES 2026 from January 6 to 9 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall at booth 4500.

